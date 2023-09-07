Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Developed World Jobs Growth Cools Further In August As Emerging Market Hiring Accelerates

Summary

  • Global jobs growth remained muted in August, according to PMI survey data. Job gains were largely limited to the emerging markets, where jobs growth hit a 12-year-high.
  • Employment growth has cooled especially sharply in the US and Europe in recent months, having enjoyed a revival earlier in the year amid resurgent demand for services.
  • While adverse for economic growth prospects, the cooling labour markets are good news in the fight against inflation.

Economic with stock exchange market showing stock chart down and in red negative territory. Business and financial money market crisis concept. Illustration.

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Global jobs growth remained muted in August, according to PMI survey data. Job gains were largely limited to the emerging markets, where jobs growth hit a 12-year-high. Developed world job growth, in contrast, slowed to near-stagnation.

Employment

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

