The Unemployment Rate Just Signaled That A Recession May Occur Within The Next 6 Months

Sep. 07, 2023 4:19 AM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)
Jim Colquitt
Summary

  • US economic releases show better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls and Unemployment Rate of 3.8%.
  • Unemployment Rate moving above its 18-month moving average historically precedes a recession within the next three quarters.
  • If history repeats itself, a recession could be imminent, potentially leading to a -30% decline in the S&P 500.

On Friday of last week, the US economic releases contained two of the more important monthly releases - 1) the Change in Nonfarm Payrolls and 2) the Unemployment

Jim Colquitt
Mr. Colquitt is the founder and President of Armor Index, Inc. and is responsible for the development of the firm’s proprietary algorithm. Prior to Armor Index, Inc., Mr. Colquitt held various positions over his almost 20-year career in the investment management business, including roles that focused on – investment strategy and asset allocation; fundamental, quantitative and econometric research; security valuation; portfolio construction and portfolio management; model portfolio development and trading. Mr. Colquitt graduated from Texas A&M University with dual Bachelor of Business Administration degrees in Management and Marketing and a Master of Business Administration degree with a specialization in Finance.

