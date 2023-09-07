Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Office REITs: It's All About The Commute

Sep. 07, 2023 11:00 AM ETBAM, BX, BXP, ESRT, CUZ, OFC, ONL, KRC, PGRE, DEI, HPP, JBGS, PDM, OPI, CIO, FSP, AHH, AAT, BDN, EQC, VNQ, RQI, RNP, IYR, XLRE, RFI, KBWY, SCHH, NRO, FREL, SRVR, JRS, DRN, USRT, ICF, RWR, DRV, URE, SRS, SEVN, FRI, REK, PSR, BBRE, PPTY, VRAI, IARAX, REIT2 Comments
Hoya Capital profile picture
Hoya Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The battered Office REIT sector has been the top-performing sector since June, lifted by a decent slate of earnings reports and recent indications that the long-awaited "Return-to-Office" is gathering momentum.
  • Zoom - the "poster-child" of the Work-From-Home Era - became the latest high-profile company to implement a "RTO mandate" as cooling labor markets appear to be emboldening corporate decision-makers.
  • The office outlook isn't as bad as market pricing reflects, but it's not necessarily good either, particularly for the highly-levered players and those focused in markets with long transit-heavy commutes.
  • It's all about the commute: Work From Home ("WFH") is ultimately an 'economic' decision and several major markets (SF, NYC, CHI, DC) have an unavoidable structural issue: it takes too long to get to work - largely a byproduct of decades of bad housing policy and urban planning.
  • Coastal-focused office REITs are no longer trading at deep discounts, but these discounts are still available for a handful of Sunbelt-focused REITs, which are well-positioned in markets with net population growth, shorter commute times, and a more favorable industry mix for the WFH era.

Businessman on top of moving escalator at modern illuminated business district

EschCollection

REIT Rankings: Office

Office REITs have been the worst-performing property sector since the start of the pandemic, as chronically depressed utilization rates have significantly curbed office space demand, but the sector has shown signs of life over the

Read The Full Report on Hoya Capital Income Builder

Income Builder is the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Our focus is on income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for sustainable portfolio income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Get started with a Free Two-Week Trial and take a look at our top ideas across our exclusive income-focused portfolios.

Income Builder

With a focus on REITs, ETFs, Preferreds, and 'Dividend Champions' across asset classes, members gain complete access to our research and our suite of trackers and portfolios targeting premium dividend yields up to 10%.

This article was written by

Hoya Capital profile picture
Hoya Capital
33.31K Followers

Real Estate  • High Yield • Dividend Growth

Visit www.HoyaCapital.com for more information and important disclosures. Hoya Capital Research is an affiliate of Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital"), a research-focused Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Rowayton, Connecticut. 

Founded with a mission to make real estate more accessible to all investors, Hoya Capital specializes in managing institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities, focused on delivering sustainable income, diversification, and attractive total returns. 

Collaborating with ETF Monkey, Retired Investor, Gen Alpha, Alex MansourThe Sunday Investor, and Philip Eric Jones for Marketplace service - Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital") is a registered investment advisory firm based in Rowayton, Connecticut that provides investment advisory services to ETFs, individuals, and institutions. Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations is an affiliate that provides non-advisory services including research and index administration focused on publicly traded securities in the real estate industry.

This published commentary is for informational and educational purposes only. Nothing on this site nor any commentary published by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. This commentary is impersonal and should not be considered a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific individual, nor should it be viewed as a solicitation or offer for any advisory service offered by Hoya Capital. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing.

The views and opinions in all published commentary are as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Any market data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. There is no guarantee that any historical trend illustrated herein will be repeated in the future, and there is no way to predict precisely when such a trend will begin. There is no guarantee that any outlook made in this commentary will be realized.

Readers should understand that investing involves risk and loss of principal is possible. Investments in real estate companies and/or housing industry companies involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs. The information presented does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital. An investor cannot invest directly in an index and index performance does not reflect the deduction of any fees, expenses or taxes.

Hoya Capital has no business relationship with any company discussed or mentioned and never receives compensation from any company discussed or mentioned. Hoya Capital, its affiliates, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings and additional important disclosures is available at www.HoyaCapital.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIET, HOMZ, ALL HOLDINGS IN THE INCOME BUILDER REIT FOCUSED INCOME & DIVIDEND GROWTH PORTFOLIOS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations (“Hoya Capital”) is an affiliate of Hoya Capital Real Estate, a registered investment advisory firm based in Rowayton, Connecticut that provides investment advisory services to ETFs, individuals, and institutions. Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations provides non-advisory services including market commentary, research, and index administration focused on publicly traded securities in the real estate industry. This published commentary is for informational and educational purposes only. Nothing on this site nor any commentary published by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. This commentary is impersonal and should not be considered a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific individual, nor should it be viewed as a solicitation or offer for any advisory service offered by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing. The views and opinions in all published commentary are as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Any market data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. There is no guarantee that any historical trend illustrated herein will be repeated in the future, and there is no way to predict precisely when such a trend will begin. There is no guarantee that any outlook made in this commentary will be realized. Readers should understand that investing involves risk and loss of principal is possible. Investments in real estate companies and/or housing industry companies involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs. The information presented does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. An investor cannot invest directly in an index and index performance does not reflect the deduction of any fees, expenses or taxes. Hoya Capital Real Estate and Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations have no business relationship with any company discussed or mentioned and never receive compensation from any company discussed or mentioned. Hoya Capital Real Estate, its affiliates, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings and additional important disclosures is available at www.HoyaCapital.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

f
firsTraveler
Today, 12:16 PM
Comments (2.87K)
Will the coming revival of mask mandates derail office return?
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 11:33 AM
Premium
Comments (2.28K)
Considering the discounted(beat-up) nature of the REIT space, I've found it's better to apply some basic technical analysis to these and find something with a trend forming first. Otherwise, it's just attempting knife catching with solid fundamentals for a conviction.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.