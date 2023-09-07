Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Debt Pressures Cast Cloud Over Fosun Pharma Results

Summary

  • Income from new and innovative drugs boosted the Fosun's core pharmaceutical business, where revenues rose nearly 12% to 15.92 billion yuan.
  • But Fosun Pharma carries a heavy debt burden with 27.53 billion yuan of external guarantees.
  • The drugmaker eked out a 0.16% rise in first-half revenue, but underlying net profit slipped 26% as waning sales of Covid treatments and foreign exchange losses squeezed earnings.

Blue Capsules on Conveyor at Modern Pharmaceutical Factory. Tablet and Capsule Manufacturing Process. Close-up Shot of Medical Drug Production Line.

SweetBunFactory

Covid-related revenue streams are running dry at Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd (OTCPK:SFOSF) (600196.SH), but the company is shoring up its financial health with sales of other innovative drugs and medical services.

The latest earnings figures show Fosun

This article was written by

