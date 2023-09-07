Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
German Industrial Production Goes From Bad To Worse

Sep. 07, 2023
Summary

  • German industrial production continues to decline, with a 0.8% drop in July and a 2.1% drop for the year.
  • Energy-intensive sectors saw a decrease of 0.6% in July and are down over 11% for the year.
  • Construction activity increased by 2.6% in July, providing some positive news amidst the overall decline.

Cars on production line in factory

alvarez

By Carsten Brzeski

Germany’s industrial production continues to nosedive, and even diehard pessimists are nervous. German industry dropped by 0.8% month-on-month in July, from -1.4% MoM in June; the third consecutive monthly drop. For the year, industrial production was down by 2.1%.

This article was written by

