SimplyCreativePhotography

Shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) have defied any fears of a manufacturing slowdown, up 27% over the past year and near an all-time high. However given its strong long-term performance and the economic uncertainty, some may be wondering whether it is time to take profits in this steelmaker. I remain optimistic about the company's prospects and would continue to recommend buying the stock here.

Seeking Alpha

First, the company is performing at a very strong level, even as we likely have passed peak earnings. Last quarter, the company earned $5.81 per share. This is below last year's $9.67 when margins soared as the economy came roaring back from COVID and supply chain challenges restricted supply, a perfect combination for margin expansion. Still, with over $10 in H1 earnings, NUE is off to the second strongest start in the company's history. Even with earnings expected to moderate in Q3, this company is poised to generate $18-20 in EPS, leaving it a less than 10x earnings multiple.

This low earnings multiple is pricing in a further moderation in earnings. The bearish argument for Nucor is not that the company has not performed well the past two years. 2022 earnings were nearly quadruple the company's previous record-its strong performance is beyond dispute. Rather, it is that the good times cannot continue if the economy weakens.

As you can see below, margin growth has been extraordinary with EBT per ton rising about eight-times, driving a 52% compounded growth rate. Some of this is due to moving into higher value-add segments via acquisition and growth projects, but much of this is due to a favorable pricing environment, aided by steel tariffs that were begun by the Trump Administration and largely continued by the Biden Administration. As such, they are likely to remain US policy for another four years, regardless of the outcome of the 2024 election. Still, when you see a chart like this, it is natural to think that margins are bound to fall significantly sooner or later, particularly if we enter a recession given how cyclical steel typically is, irrespective of tariffs.

Nucor

I actually think elevated margins are likely to persist for a meaningful period because we are experiencing a secular nonresidential construction boom. Last year, I wrote how legislation Congress has passed, like the bipartisan infrastructure bill, could benefit Nucor, and we are indeed seeing this thesis materialize. Nonresidential construction has soared to new heights, and it is one of the brightest spots of the US economy.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

The infrastructure bill is leading to multiyear government projects that will benefit Nucor for several years. The most notable increase in construction is coming out of the manufacturing sector where activity has more than doubled its record high. The CHIPS Act is leading to a surge of semiconductor plants, auto companies are investing heavily in EV and batter facilities, and more broadly, companies are looking to diversify supply chains away from China, leading to the need for more facilities here at home. These are long-term initiatives. Building a factory is not an overnight project, and so this construction boom is likely to persist for years not quarters, in my view. Factories, not to mention the equipment they house, need steel, and that bodes well for Nucor.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Indeed, manufacturers' orders, an indicator of their future production, has also hit a new record this year, another positive sign for Nucor. More factory construction means more need for Nucor's steel, and its steel products can be inputs in manufactured products made by these new facilities, creating a virtuous cycle for the company. Plus with semi-permanent tariffs providing protection for US producers, Nucor is likely to have meaningful pricing power for several years. While earnings may moderate, it is why I have viewed the floor over the next few years at around $15 in earnings per share.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Nucor has also done an excellent job of rewarding shareholders during these strong years. Share repurchases have brought its share count down from 305 million at the end of 2019 to 250 million today, an 18% reduction. Nucor has done this while adding businesses, like CHI overhead doors, that diversify its earnings and while spending $6 billion on cap-ex since 2020 to increase its production capacity. Moreover, it has a strong balance sheet with $4.5 billion in cash and just $6.7 billion in debt, less than 1x EBITDA. This is simply not the same company it was in 2019-it is larger, in new businesses, and even has fewer shares outstanding.

Nucor management has done exactly what you want during a boom. It has used the unexpected financial windfall to reduce share count, grow its business, diversify it, and ensure a rock-solid balance sheet that leaves it well positioned to weather a downturn. Nucor is well positioned to continue to buy back $1.5-2 billion in stock per year while investing in growth projects and not relying on debt financing.

While we think of steel as a cyclical business, government policy is actually helping to insulate Nucor from the economic cycle. Legislation has led to a surge of nonresidential construction as governments rebuild infrastructure and manufacturers expand. This should keep demand resilient across the ebbs and flow of the economic cycle. At the same time, tariffs are leaving US steel producers with an advantage, limiting foreign supply into our market and ensuring they maintain significant pricing power. An environment of strong demand and restrained supply is ideal for a producer, and that is why Nucor is so well positioned.

This is why the company has been able to sustain such elevated earnings for three years now, consistently proving this boom is more than a blip-it is a structural resetting. The company is on track to generate about $4 billion in free cash flow this year and trades at just a 10.5x free cash flow multiple. Even with some margin degradation, this leaves the company able to selectively do more M&A and continue to reduce its share count by 3-5% per year.

I expect the company to earn $15-17 per share next year, and as investors come to appreciate how resilient its earnings profile is and that it is not as cyclical as it has been in the past, I believe there is room for multiple expansion to 13-15x from 10x today, creating the potential for the shares to move past $200. Nucor remains an excellent long-term opportunity for investors even after its impressive multiyear run.