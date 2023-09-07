Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Longeveron: Alzheimer's Phase 2 Data Around The Corner

Sep. 07, 2023 5:17 AM ETLongeveron Inc. (LGVN), LGVNR
E. Roudasev profile picture
E. Roudasev
1.6K Followers

Summary

  • Longeveron plans to report data from its placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial in Alzheimer's disease in October 2023.
  • Early data from the Phase 1b trial showed promising results, but interpretation was difficult due to different dose efficacy.
  • The company is also conducting trials in Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and Aging-Related Frailty.
  • Shares are cheap, but have shown high volatility, and an offering is taking place at the moment.

Genetic engineering concept. Medical science. Scientific Laboratory.

metamorworks

Thesis

As a company focused on the treatment of a neurodegenerative disease with a treatment candidate focused on the biology of aging, I believe Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) falls within my field of expertise. The company IPO'd in 2021, a time some

This article was written by

E. Roudasev profile picture
E. Roudasev
1.6K Followers
I am working in the financial sector. My areas of interest are technology, biotech, pharmaceutical companies, banks and a bit of shipping when an actionable trade passes on my radar.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.