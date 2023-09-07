Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AutoZone: Set Up For Another Good Decade

Sep. 07, 2023 5:22 AM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO)
Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
51 Followers

Summary

  • AutoZone is the largest retailer of aftermarket automotive parts in the US, operating in a defensive sector that remains stable even during economic downturns.
  • The average age of vehicles in the US is increasing, leading to a higher demand for regular maintenance and replacement parts.
  • While the rise of electric vehicles poses a potential risk, AutoZone's presence in emerging markets and strong financial position may help sustain its growth.
AutoZone Parts Store

slobo

Investment Thesis

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is an easy to understand business that is in a completely anti-cyclical sector. In the last 5 years, AZO has beaten indices such as the S&P500 by a great difference, however, the news about the arrival of the electric

This article was written by

Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
51 Followers
I have been investing in the stock market for three years, continuously seeking to learn from the best investors. I'm a long-term, fundamentals-focused investor who is interested in quality and growth opportunities mostly, but I like to search for deep value/turnaround situations as well.I'm keen on sharing my work on Seeking Alpha to explore job opportunities in the field of financial analysis, an area that I'm deeply passionate about.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.