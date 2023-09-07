Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.42K Followers

Start Time: 17:30 January 1, 0000 6:21 PM ET

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call

September 06, 2023, 17:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ed Ryan - CEO

Allan Brett - CFO

Scott Pagan - President and COO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Pfau - William Blair

Paul Treiber - RBC Capital Markets

Justin Long - Stephens

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Robert Young - Canaccord Genuity

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Jeremy Campbell - Barclays

Kevin Krishnaratne - Scotiabank

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to The Descartes Systems Group Quarterly Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Scott Pagan. Please go ahead.

Scott Pagan

Thanks and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on the call today are Ed Ryan, CEO; and Allan Brett, CFO. I trust that everyone has received a copy of our financial results press release that was issued earlier today.

Portions of today's call, other than historical performance, include statements of forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of those laws. These forward-looking statements include statements related to our assessment of the current and future impact of geopolitical and economic uncertainty on our business and financial condition; Descartes' operating performance, financial results and condition; Descartes' gross margins and any growth in those gross margins; cash flow and use of cash; business outlook; baseline revenues, baseline operating expenses and baseline calibration; anticipated and potential revenue losses and gains; anticipated recognition and expensing of specific revenues and expenses; potential acquisitions and acquisition strategy; cost reduction and integration initiatives; and other matters that may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.