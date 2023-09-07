Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intel: Upgrading To Buy - More Near-Term Upside Ahead

Sep. 07, 2023 10:00 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)AMD, HPQ, MU, STX, TSEM3 Comments
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We are upgrading Intel to a buy from a hold. We expect more near-term upside for the stock due to low expectations coupled with PC client demand recovery.
  • Additionally, we expect share loss to Advanced Micro Devices to moderate significantly.
  • We think institutional investors are comfortable with a higher stock multiple as INTC is now showing better process roadmap execution.
  • We still expect its data center business to remain mixed in the near-term due to A.I. capex spending cannibalization on compute servers.
  • Still, we think the expectation is low enough for INTC to outperform expectations.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Tech Contrarians. Learn More »

Project Confidence

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

We're upgrading Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to a buy from hold. We see more near-term upside heading into 2024 due to lower expectations and PC Client demand recovery. We continue to see our investment thesis regarding A.I. server capex cannibalizing

Appreciate your interest in our tech coverage. If you want first-hand access to our analysis of software/hardware and semiconductor spaces, best ideas within the current macro backdrop, and our coveted research process, we hope you'll take a 2 week free trial of Tech Contrarians, our Investing Group service. The first wave of subscribers gets a significant lifetime discount on annual subscriptions after the 2 week free trial so we hope to see you in our group soon. 

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
7.62K Followers
At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet; that’s why we’ve launched our own Investing Group, Tech Contrarians. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

https://twitter.com/techstockpros

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

S_Archer profile picture
S_Archer
Today, 10:38 AM
Premium
Comments (1.89K)
After reviewing the Intel roadmap and the technologies this week.... Assuming Pat is not lying. TWO things are clear. 1) Intel has some very complex and powerful products coming. they should catch up to AMD nd be seen as leaders in technology and products 2) The finances are incredibly scary. the cost of Meteor lake is >2x the cost of previous CPUs ... when ramped at at HVM yield. The cost of Sapphire rapids and sierra forest are going to be very high. Intel is going to spend 4-5 Billion of its own money on Capex (12B total) to get less than 1B per year in revenue... which they split with Brookfield (Please read contract terms... they are interesting)

It is not clear how they can make money. In 2024+ I expect very creative accounting like "GAAP EPS of -1.00, Non-Gap EPS of 2.00" due to "costs associated new foundries and new technologies"

This should be interesting, Check cash flow and actual EPS to see how this plays out.
n
n7pdx
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (111)
@S_Archer Too bad Pat is lying.
Humble Eagles profile picture
Humble Eagles
Today, 10:31 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.97K)
Good call imo. I'm sure you saw the transcript from yesterday's tech conference from Citi. Sapphire Rapids is actually outperforming expectations and the DC is powering the guidance boosts and beats. Intel is getting a boost from AI sales because many of the AI solutions contain Intel processors. But, we are talking better than expected decay, not growth. Client should be getting a boost shortly. I think the Innovation conference will give us a lot more positive views of what is coming down the pike over the next 12-18 months, and it will be very bullish for Intel. Mr. Market has seldom been more negative on Intel. I think this is a long term investment, but investors will end up being very happy with a cost basis in the 30s imo.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.