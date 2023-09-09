Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MercadoLibre: The Best Is Yet To Come

Sep. 09, 2023
Summary

  • It is apparent that MELI's vertically integrated offerings has directly contributed to its growth flywheel across online retail, logistics, fintech/ bank, and advertising.
  • Advertising may also eventually be a long-term bottom-line driver, thanks to the segment's "EBIT margins in the high 70s, low 80s."
  • Therefore, it is unsurprising that MELI has smashed expectations in FQ2'23, outperforming most growth metrics while being highly profitable.
  • We remain confident that its H2'23 focus on market share gains is not overly aggressive, with its reliance on debt to moderate due to its expanded retained earnings.
  • We maintain our Buy rating for the MELI stock, with a long-term price target of $2.05K.
Athlete running through red ribbon

We Are

The MELI Investment Thesis Remains Highly Convincing

We previously covered MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in July 2023, discussing BofA's downgrade thanks to Brazil's new cross-border tax rule, which resulted in a drastic pullback in its stock valuations and prices.

We had

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Rachel12
Today, 1:04 PM
Great information on Meli. Any comment on an option call price on Meli near term? Thank you
magenta17
Today, 12:14 PM
MercadoLibre - lots of exponential growth ahead for decades ahead! Longz MELI! :-)
