Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Soft Landing In The Age Of AI Will Make Amazon Shine

Sep. 07, 2023 5:55 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)GOOGL, MSFT
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.21K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon's stock has performed very well this year so far, but I expect it to continue its upward trend.
  • The company's long-term strategy and "bar-bell" business model will continue to contribute to the stock's success in the long term.
  • Amazon's North America segment is predicted to perform well in a soft- or no-landing scenario for the US.
  • The firm's sprawling nature makes it much better to compete in the age of AI than recent headlines around Generative AI would suggest.

Amazon Fulfillment Centre Prepares Ahead Of Christmas

Dan Kitwood

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the world's largest companies, and it has a storied history of rewarding shareholders on their unlikely journey from a pioneering online bookstore to the second-largest employer in the United States. Unlike many Megacap Tech

This article was written by

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.21K Followers
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.