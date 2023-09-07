Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IRSA Inversiones: A Call Option On Premium Estates Without An Expiration Date

Summary

  • Argentina represents a rare opportunity for adventurous investors. The runaway inflation will push the depositors to seek shelter in equities and tangible assets. Turkey is a prime example.
  • IRSA Inversiones is a two-fold bet on that dynamics. The company manages a portfolio of shopping malls and office buildings in prime locations in Buenos Aires and other cities.
  • The company owns a hidden gem: Costa Urbana is the most significant development project in Buenos Aires. Its value might exceed significantly the current market cap of IRSA.
  • IRSA offers exposure simultaneity to the rising equity market and growing real estate prices for prices lower than its NAV.
  • IRSA has been a significant part of my portfolio for the last 12 months for the reasons mentioned. Said that I give the stock a strong buy rating.

Buenos Aires Financial District

uschools/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

IRSA Inversiones (NYSE:IRS) owns a portfolio of high-quality real estate in Argentina. Among them is Costa Urbana, the most significant development project in Buenos Aires. Its value might exceed the company's market cap without being too generous. IRSA

My name is MIhail Stoyanov. I was a marine engineer in my past life, but now I am a full-time investor and writer. I manage my subscription business Investo.bg dedicated to investors who seek off-the-path ideas. Being an engineer helped me to develop thinking in processes and analyzing complex systems. On the other hand, I have a deep passion for history, geopolitics, and macroeconomics. My investing style expresses the intersection between engineering and humanitarian thinking. I follow three core principles in my investing process. Those tenets dictate my investing process: 1. 50/30/20 rule by Scott Bessent. Any price changes are caused by: macroeconomic shifts (50 %), region and industry changes (30 %), and company specifics (20 %). That is why I use a top-down approach to analyzing investment ideas. I start from the big picture, then pass through regions or industries and eventually zoom in on individual companies. 2. Reflexivity by George Soros: most of the time, the markets are inefficient. Price, fundamentals, and perception reflect on each other thus creating a vicious cycle. When I research an idea, I run it through technical, fundamental, and narrative analysis. Each step corresponds to one of the core market variables (price, fundamentals, perception). 3. Triangle of fire: three are the mandatory ingredients to start combustion. They are oxygen, fuel, and heat. I need three elements to consider one idea as a potential investment: strong macro tailwinds for the region or/and industry, great business, and catalytic events. All three are equally important and resemble the Triangle`s ingredients. In practice, it's a mixture between global macro and event-driven. I use equity and options as instruments to test my hypothesis. Occasionally I use distressed debt, too, in case of event-driven plays. Although my passion is the banking and precious metals industries, I am not focused solely on them. I seek opportunities across the globe and in any industry. You are in the right place if you are searching for asymmetric investment ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IRS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

p
pachamama
Today, 7:18 AM
Comments (502)
Agree with your view.
The question is invest directly in irsa or through cresud.
How far will the volatility reach to the downside.
Year ago you could buy the shares around usd 4.
Are dividends on the adr paid out in usd or in stocks.
What would be the effect of dollarization on the blue usd excha ge rate in argentina and therefore on the adrs.
