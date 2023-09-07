Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Stagflation Risks Rise As Service Sector Falters Alongside Manufacturing Downturn

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.89K Followers

Summary

  • Growth of business activity in the US came close to stalling in August, according to the final reading of S&P Global's US PMI.
  • Looking at the broad split of the data, manufacturing output slipped back into decline after a brief resumption of growth in July.
  • From an inflation perspective, the slowing of business activity growth and downturn in demand have lowered inflation pressures.

Businessman Looking Up At a Chart That Indicates Stagflation

DNY59

The latest PMI survey data from S&P Global sent a signal of rising stagflation risks, as stubborn price pressures are accompanied by a near-stalling of business activity.

The PMI numbers for the third quarter so far point to a

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.89K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

k
kevinconnolly
Today, 6:00 AM
Comments (3.12K)
Could a nasty recession be knocking on the door!!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.