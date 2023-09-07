PFO: On The Watchlist, Not In The Garbage Can

Darren415

The CEF landscape is littered with corpses of funds that have disappointed investors since the start of 2022. The temptation for many investors is to dump these funds into the garbage can and forget about them.

In this article we discuss one such fund - the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO) - which has not only underperformed the sector but also repeatedly cut its distribution.

The key takeaway is that the fund's structural headwinds which have driven its underperformance are not permanent. Once the playing field in the preferreds CEF sector equalizes and if the fund's valuation remains as attractive as it is now, it will be an attractive pick as a preferred CEF option. We have avoided the fund in our Income Portfolios however we are keeping it on our watchlist.

Fund Snapshot

PFO has a relatively standard profile for a preferred CEF. Its top sector allocations are in financials: banks and insurance companies alongside smaller positions in utilities and energy.

Flaherty

The rating profile is about half in BBB's - the lowest investment-grade rung with the rest in sub-investment-grade securities.

Flaherty

From Hero To Clown

The Flaherty suite of 5 preferred CEFs were easy to like through 2021. They tended to boast superior performance and high dividend yields. This chart shows that the Flaherty suite was the best-performing suite of preferred CEFs through 2021 on a 5Y total NAV return basis by a strong margin.

Systematic Income

They enjoyed premium valuations and commentators kept highlighting them as the best-of-breed preferred CEFs - resulting in a positive feedback loop of higher valuations and stronger total price returns. Many investors thought that by buying Flaherty funds they were buying the best.

This picture changed very abruptly since the end of 2021. Flaherty funds ended up being 5 of the 6 worst-performing sector funds. What happened?

Systematic Income

Lost in much of the cheerleading were some of the key structural factors, which we have been highlighting since 2020, that were responsible for the funds' outperformance up to 2021 and their subsequent underperformance.

In short, the Flaherty suite of preferreds go without leverage cost and duration hedges - tailwinds when rates are low / falling and headwinds when rates are high / rising. Since the end of 2021 these funds have been hit by a combination of very high leverage cost, driving many distribution cuts, and sharp NAV drops, caused by their outsized duration exposure.

Other funds in the sector have held up better as a result of their interest rate hedges. Though these hedges were not cheap, they sure came in handy in a rate-rising environment.

The end result here is that the Flaherty suite has gone from hero to clown. The once lofty valuations have collapsed to very cheap levels in the sector.

Systematic Income

What's even more striking is to look at the 10Y discount percentiles which measures the amount of time a fund has spent at a wider discount over the last decade. Here we see that most of the funds have rarely traded at wider discounts since 2013.

Systematic Income

Should investors rush out and load up the truck? Our view is no. At the same time we shouldn't dump these funds in the garbage can. Many investors have a love-hate relationship with funds - either they're the best or they're the worst.

A better way to allocate in our view is to keep an eye on the very structural features that have driven relative performance of these funds in the sector. In short, the Flaherty suite's time will come - it's just not here yet.

We have not held any of the funds in our Income Portfolios since they were put together in 2020. This was for the simple reason that the combination of high valuations and adverse prospects due to unfavorable structural features made them unattractive. We have instead allocated to Cohen & Steers preferred CEFs which carry a much lower leverage cost due to large amounts of pay-fixed swaps on their books, added when rates were much lower.

That said, it’s important not to lose sight of funds like PFO as the market environment will eventually shift where their disadvantage disappears. This will happen either when short-term rates subside or when the Cohen fund hedges run off over the next couple of years.

The Flaherty funds boast pretty low management fees by CEF standards (around 0.57% for PFO) and also have more than respectable longer-term total NAV returns (all above the sector average). The market has thrown them in the garbage can however their time to shine will eventually come again.