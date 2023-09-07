Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PFO: On The Watchlist, Not In The Garbage Can

ADS Analytics
Summary

  • The CEF landscape is littered with corpses of funds that have disappointed investors.
  • We highlight one such fund - the preferred Flaherty CEF PFO - which has underperformed the sector since 2022 and delivered multiple distribution cuts.
  • The reason for this has to do with the fund's structural features which will become less impactful over the medium term.
  • At that point, it will become much more attractive particularly if its valuation remains as cheap as it is now.
The CEF landscape is littered with corpses of funds that have disappointed investors since the start of 2022. The temptation for many investors is to dump these funds into the garbage can and forget about them.

In this

ADS Analytics
Comments (1)

Sane Man
Today, 6:37 AM
Thank you! I own FFC small. But bought recently on the very facts you just stated. I’m down about 1-2% only but dripping. When rates go down somewhat this puppy should move faster and adjust its payout higher accordingly. Tax-loss selling season may give us a holiday gift! Check out the late year downward gyrations on many CEFs last December. Some fell off a cliff! And I’m not talking about the ones that did year end specials either. Just throw in what you’d perceive as a ridiculous GTC buy order and you’ll be surprised how many times you’ll get hit. There always seems to be those 2-3 CEF washout days. But last years bargains also for the most part didn’t pan out well. This years gave a way better shot!
