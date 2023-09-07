Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy Macy's: It's A Covered Land Play In Disguise

Sep. 07, 2023 6:48 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)1 Comment
Adam Levine-Weinberg CFA profile picture
Adam Levine-Weinberg CFA
8.26K Followers

Summary

  • Macy's stock has fallen more than 50% since the beginning of 2022, including a sharp drop in August.
  • Despite facing inflation-related challenges, Macy's remains profitable and deeply undervalued based on conventional valuation metrics.
  • Macy's real estate is likely worth at least $10 billion, whereas its enterprise value has fallen below $6 billion.
  • Macy's resembles a covered land play: it owns a collection of attractive real estate that generates some cash today and can be redeveloped for more valuable uses in the future.

Macy´s Manhattan New York City

AlexandreFagundes

Following a spectacular recovery from the initial devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic, shares of Macy's (NYSE:M) have fallen more than 50% since the beginning of 2022. Macy's stock lost more than a quarter of its value in August

This article was written by

Adam Levine-Weinberg CFA profile picture
Adam Levine-Weinberg CFA
8.26K Followers
Adam Levine-Weinberg is a value investor who has been researching and writing about stocks for Seeking Alpha and The Motley Fool since 2011. He graduated from Swarthmore College in 2007, received an M.A. in Political Science from the University of Chicago in 2009, and received his CFA charter in 2017. He is always on the hunt for irrationally beaten-down stocks, particularly in the aerospace, retail, real estate, and auto sectors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of M, SRG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am also short Jan. 2024 $27 and $30 calls on M, short Jan. 2024 $15 puts on M, and short Jan. 2024 $8 puts on SRG.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Justification for Higher Education profile picture
Justification for Higher Education
Today, 7:14 AM
Premium
Comments (227)
Macy's enterprise value is 9b not 6
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.