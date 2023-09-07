cweimer4/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Rundown

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has arguably become one of the better dividend income opportunities in the energy sector as a whole, but certainly when looking at the industry for oil and gas storage and transportation. ET has during its many years of operations managed to build up quite a strong dividend with a very high payout ratio approaching 100%. The company manages a vast network of pipelines across the US and as long as demand remains in place for natural gas ET will continue being able to post significant profits from this setup.

The company is at an attractive price point with a valuation in line with the rest of the sector. With a yield over 9% as well I think ET displays a strong buy case right for the dividend-oriented investors that want exposure to major market trends like growing energy demand.

Company Segments

ET is a prominent industry leader with a market capitalization of approximately $41 billion. The company boasts an expansive and strategically significant pipeline network that stretches across an impressive 41 U.S. states. Within the energy sector, Energy Transfer is a pivotal player, responsible for facilitating the transportation of crucial resources.

One of the most critical roles that ET fulfills is its substantial involvement in the movement of energy resources. Specifically, the company plays a central role in transporting approximately 30% of the United States' natural gas supply, demonstrating its indispensable contribution to the nation's energy infrastructure. Additionally, ET is responsible for the transportation of around 35% of the nation's crude oil, emphasizing its role as a key player in the energy sector.

Company Overview (Investor Presentation)

The company operates through five distinct segments, each contributing to its diverse portfolio of energy-related activities. These segments encompass a wide range of functions within the energy sector, providing a comprehensive and well-rounded approach to its operations. One of the key segments within the company focuses on compression services. In this capacity, the company plays a vital role in maintaining and optimizing the transportation of energy resources. By offering compression services, they ensure that energy resources, such as natural gas, can be efficiently transported through pipelines, facilitating their journey from production sites to end-users.

Expanding To Maintain The Dividend

One of the leading recent news from ET has to be the fact they are acquiring Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) for a deal valued at $7.1 billion, taking into account the $3.3 billion of debt the company has.

Transaction (Investor Presentation)

The deal is a major step in the progress that ET is making to solidify a growing dividend yield with further additions of FCF to the business. The deal is expected to fully close in the fourth quarter of 2023 so we are still some time off from seeing the true impact of the deal in the results of ET. However, I am optimistic about the prospects of a steadily growing FCF yield for ET over the next decade because of it.

Dividend (Seeking Alpha)

Over the years ET has had a slight volatility to the dividend yield, which I think can be largely attributed to the pandemic and the uncertainty about energy usage during that period. ET cut the dividend which I think was a good idea given they have a lot of debt on hand that they also need to attend to. But I think it has since become obvious that natural gas is not going to go away and even though there can be disruptions, ET remains in a strong position to benefit from major market trends over the long term. I would expect in 2024 that we see an increase in the dividend and reach levels closer to $0.35 which will be driven by EPS expansion for the business. EPS growth can come from closing significant deals like acquiring Crestwood.

Earnings Highlights

The most recent earnings report from the company displayed strength in my opinion as the net income managed to reach $911 million in total.

Earnings Mix (Investor Presentation)

What ET has managed to do very well in my opinion is maintain a strong set of diversification as from where they generate their revenues and earnings. The company is not heavily reliant on one source. The largest one is NGL & Refined Products at 27% in total. The cured oil segment, for example, is benefiting from the connectivity that it has to major basins of operations and the access to the US market which right now is placing a strong demand on domestic oil production.

Risks

In addition to the potential impact of interest-rate fluctuations, the ability of ET to consistently meet its debt obligations is a critical factor in maintaining its overall financial stability. The company's ability to make regular and reliable debt payments is paramount to ensure solvency and financial well-being. It's worth noting that any circumstances that lead to a decrease in the company's cash flow can pose a significant risk, particularly if ET carries a substantial debt load.

Cash Flows (Seeking Alpha)

While midstream companies like ET often demonstrate relatively stable cash flows over the long term, it is essential to recognize and address the associated risks within this aspect of their operations. Maintaining a high leverage ratio, which involves having a significant amount of debt relative to equity, introduces certain financial risks that must be carefully managed.

Debt (Seeking Alpha)

A situation that can significantly impact a company's cash flow, such as a decrease in demand for its offerings, unexpected operational challenges, or broader economic downturns, has the potential to disrupt the company's capacity to fulfill its debt commitments. This concern becomes more pronounced when the company's debt load is substantial compared to its ability to generate cash flow. Green energy is being pushed for but the fact remains that natural gas and oil are still going to be massive parts of the current energy supply and unlikely to be largely disrupted in the near decade because of the sheer amount of capital that is necessary to make something like that happen.

Final Words

ET has managed to exemplify itself over the years and deliver a very strong dividend yield for investors that has made it very attractive. Right now the P/E for the business is just 4% over the rest of the sector at 11. On a P/S basis though ET is trading over 60% below the rest of the sector which I think indicates a very strong buy case here honestly. With reliable revenue growth as natural gas demand picks up and is consistent over the next decade at least, I think ET is undervalued. A slight discount may be justified as ET has a very high payout ratio currently, which indicates that perhaps expansion is not as quick as in previous years. Nonetheless, the acquisition of Crestwood I think displays that ET can still take market share grow the distributable cash flows, and be a benefit to shareholders, for these reasons I am rating it a buy right now.