Article Thesis

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) reported its fiscal first quarter earnings results on Wednesday afternoon. The company beat estimates on both lines but nevertheless lost money. I believe that the results aren't good enough to warrant a buy rating.

C3.ai Q1 Earnings Report: What Happened?

C3.ai, Inc. reported its most recent quarter earnings results on Wednesday following the market's close. The company's headline numbers can be seen in the following screencap from Seeking Alpha:

The company beat estimates on both lines, which naturally is a good thing. However, the company nevertheless lost money during the period. Even worse, this did not only happen on a GAAP basis but also when we back out one-time items and non-cash expenses such as share-based compensation expenses (this alone made for a hefty $50 million during the quarter). We can thus say that C3.ai is, at least for now, deeply unprofitable.

While the revenue growth rate was stronger than expected, it wasn't really strong in absolute terms, I believe. 11% revenue growth for an AI player is not really a great result, especially when we consider that other AI players such as NVIDIA (NVDA) have delivered revenue growth of more than 100% over the same time frame, while said revenue growth also came from a much higher basis. Clearly, C3.ai does not benefit from the AI megatrend to the same degree as NVIDIA and some other AI leaders. Let's delve into the numbers.

C3.ai Q1 Earnings Results: Important Items

C3.ai's better-than-expected revenue growth lifted the company's sales to $72 million for the period, which is close to $300 million on an annualized basis. The vast majority of these revenues, around 85%, is subscription-based. That is a good thing, as subscription-based revenues are less lumpy and thus more predictable than revenues that are not generated via subscriptions. Investors thus generally favor subscription-based revenues and oftentimes reward companies with a high ratio of subscription-based revenues with higher valuations, compared to software and tech companies where subscriptions play a smaller role. Nevertheless, a high ratio of subscription-based revenues alone does not make a tech company great, of course, as factors such as profitability have to be considered as well. Even an entirely subscription-based business model would not be very rewarding for shareholders if the company lost money on all of these subscriptions.

C3.ai's revenue came in very close to the high end of the guidance range, and ahead of the guidance range midpoint. That's a good thing, as companies that underpromise and overdeliver are more trustworthy and make for better investments compared to those that regularly underperform their own guidance numbers.

When it comes to C3.ai's near-term revenue growth, some customer wins during the most recent quarter bode well for the future. This includes major customers such as Shell (SHEL), the US Department of Defense, and Consolidated Edison (ED). While there is no guarantee that these customers will stick with C3.ai in the long run, it is positive that C3.ai can win contracts with these large customers (with significant in-house capabilities) at all, despite C3.ai being a rather small firm compared to many other software players. When/if C3.ai performs well when it comes to these deals, the established business relations with these major customers could allow the company to grow its business considerably in the long run, although past customer wins have seemingly not resulted in a very steep revenue growth rate in the recent past, as the Q1 sales increase of 11% is far from dramatic.

The company guides for revenues of $74 million at the midpoint of the guidance range when it comes to the current quarter. If the company's results come in at the upper end of the guidance range, as they did in the first quarter, C3.ai could see its sales grow at a mid-single-digit rate on a sequential basis. While that is a nice growth rate for sure, it's not explosive growth, and it should be noted that other AI players, including AI king NVIDIA, are growing at a faster rate, both on a year-over-year basis and on a sequential basis.

When it comes to profitability, C3.ai unsurprisingly has solid gross margins of 56% on a GAAP basis, although there is still some room for improvement, considering the gross margins of larger software players. Nevertheless, even with gross margins in the mid-50s, it seems highly likely that incremental revenue growth will have a significant positive impact on the company's bottom line in the future. If C3.ai keeps growing its revenue for a long enough time frame, it should thus eventually be able to generate positive net profits.

On a GAAP basis, C3.ai lost $0.56 per share, which pencils out to a net loss of around $65 million, or more than $250 million per year. While operating cash flows were marginally positive, that was only possible thanks to massive share-based compensation. While that is a good thing for C3.ai's cash balance, it unfortunately dilutes shareholders, meaning each share's portion of the company's future profits continues to decline at a meaningful pace. The share count is up by close to 10% over the last year, which is not dramatic but still very meaningful, which is why I believe that share-based compensation shouldn't be ignored (which happens when one solely looks at the company's non-GAAP results).

What Is The Outlook For C3.ai?

I last covered C3.ai in June, calling the company a "Sell" at the time, due to the AI hype that had driven the company's shares to a way-too-high level. Since then, shares have slumped by 35%, not accounting for the after-hours price drop following the release of C3.ai's earnings results. If that post-market price drop holds into regular trading hours on Thursday, the price decline since my "Sell" recommendation would be in the 40% range.

While I am quite happy with how this call has worked out, things have changed to some degree since then. With C3.ai having dropped quite a lot, the valuation is now not as high as it was in June. While a P/E multiple makes no sense since the company is unprofitable for now, we can look at C3.ai's sales multiple, which stands at roughly 11, based on a market capitalization of $3.5 billion (using the after-hours price at the time of writing) and C3.ai's revenue guidance of around $310 million for the current year. That's a lot more reasonable than the high-teens sales multiple we saw at the highs during summer.

C3.ai has a very solid cash position of a little more than $800 million, while free cash flow (accounting for operating cash flows and the company's capital expenditures) came in at -9 million. The company won't run out of money any time soon even if it continues to burn a couple of million dollars per quarter, thus balance sheet risks seem pretty small. It is, of course, possible that C3.ai will eventually lose out to competitors in the AI space, as other players in this area have deeper pockets. An investment in C3.ai is thus far from a sure thing, and I do not believe that the stock is especially attractive at these levels. But it looks way better than it did a couple of months ago, and I thus wouldn't call it an outright "Sell" right here any longer. Instead, I give it a neutral rating today and at the current valuation, believing that staying on the sidelines could be a good idea. If C3.ai continues to grow its business, if it continues to get deals with major customers, and if gross margins improve, the company could eventually become attractive, but at least for now, I don't deem it a good investment.