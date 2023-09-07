ThirakanNoipho/iStock via Getty Images

Realty Income's (NYSE:O) shares plunged to a 1-year low lately although the REIT is widely understood to supply a very high quality 5.6% dividend yield. I believe investors really have no reason to be concerned either about the REIT's operating performance, dividend coverage or other metrics in the business. Realty Income, in my opinion, provides excellent value for dividend investors and while I am personally not a focused REIT investor, I believe that the risk profile is exceptionally favorable and Realty Income offers very deep value even for non-REIT investors. The market appears overly bearish regarding Realty Income which may be related to the REIT's recent announcement of its $950M Bellagio investment. I believe the market is fundamentally wrong about Realty Income and I am buying this 5.6% yielding REIT hand over fist!

Yield crossed above 5.5% lately

Realty Income's dividend yield has crossed above 5.5%, the highest yield level in a year. Shares of the REIT have not traded at such a lucrative yield since FY 2020 when the market panicked about the outbreak of COVID-19 and the effects of large-scale lockdown measures on the real estate market and on REITs. With shares of Realty Income trading at such a high yield, I believe investors have become too fearful of the company and dividend investors are confronted with a great buying opportunity, in my opinion.

Realty Income easily supports its dividend

Realty Income's soaring dividend yield is not a red flag, in my opinion. A soaring yield often raises question about dividend sustainability, but Realty Income has no problems supporting its dividend with cash flow generated from its growing real estate portfolio. The REIT has consistently generated stable dividend payout ratios that imply not only that the dividend is easily covered by AFFO, but that the REIT has continual potential to raise its dividend in the coming quarters. In the first six months of FY 2023, Realty Income distributed 76.6% of its AFFO to shareholders which showed only a small change compared to the same period last year.

Earnings/AFFO resilience is a major reason to buy Realty Income

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the REIT sector as well as the broader real estate market, Realty Income actually managed to do quite well: the REIT generated 2.1% earnings per-share growth in FY 2020 while most retail net lease REITs posted negative earnings growth that year.

The reason for Realty Income's earnings and AFFO resilience is that the REIT has a widely diversified real estate portfolio that over time has performed exceptionally well. Realty Income generated positive earnings growth in 26 out of the last 27 years, the only down-year being 2009 which is when the financial crisis and subprime mortgage crisis hit the U.S. real estate market and caused wide-spread calamity. But even then was the impact of the crisis on the REIT's operating performance rather limited. Since 1995, Realty Income has generated an average AFFO per-share growth rate in excess of 5% annually.

Strong occupancy performance and improving diversification as the REIT expands into Europe and generates new revenue streams

Realty Income's quality as a dividend investment can be seen in the REIT's occupancy rate: in Q2'23, Realty Income posted an occupancy rate of 99%, which was 4.8 PP above the historical median occupancy rate of the average S&P 500 REIT. In other words, Realty Income has consistently out-performed its large-cap REIT rivals in the long term.

Realty Income has set its sights on international expansion as it seeks to diversify its property base and find new revenue streams outside its core market in the U.S. Realty Income engaged in sale-leaseback transactions in Europe (Spain, France) in the last several years and the company announced that it will expand into Ireland as well.

The net lease REIT had about 13,000 properties in its portfolio, of which about 300 related to its European operations. Besides making an entry into Europe, Realty Income is diversifying its real estate base at home by moving into different property types, such as Gaming. At the end of last year, Realty Income Realty Income closed its $1.7B acquisition of Encore Boston Harbor from Wynn Resorts.

Recently, Realty Income announced a $950M deal to invest in the Bellagio casino property in Las Vegas. The foray into Gaming properties is meant to further diversify Realty Income's retail-heavy real estate portfolio as retail properties accounted for 83% of annualized rent in the second-quarter. The market, however, did not react positively to the Bellagio deal, in part because Gaming is a highly volatile and cyclical business. Since Gaming represents an extremely low percentage in Realty Income's portfolio (2.7% of revenues), I believe the market is overreacting to the deal announcement.

Risks with Realty Income

I like to distinguish between valuation risk (the risk that a valuation multiplier will compress) and operational risks. Companies typically have both, but in the case of Realty Income I believe that the REIT's strong operational performance actually limits its valuation risk. While another pandemic could be a major headwind for Realty Income's AFFO growth going forward, the REIT has demonstrated an uncanny ability to withstand market headwinds and grow its AFFO consistently in the longer term.

Realty Income is a bargain

Realty Income lifted its normalized FFO guidance from a range of $4.05-4.15 to $4.07-4.15 per-share in the second-quarter, implying a funds from operations multiplier factor of 13.4X. At its FY 2023 peak in February ($68.90), Realty Income was valued at 16.8X. Given the quality inherent in an investment in Realty Income, I consider the REIT's valuation to be a bargain.

Realty Income has consistently grown its FFO in the past, largely through real estate transactions. According to consensus estimates, analysts continue to expect low single-digit annual FFO growth in the future.

Final thoughts

The market is wrong about Realty Income and I cannot understand why dividend investors would push Reality Income's share price to a 1-year low considering how well-rounded the REIT's income proposition is: the REIT had a 99% occupancy rate in the second-quarter, which is significantly above the peer group historical median occupancy rate, and Realty Income offers investors strong dividend coverage that should alleviate concerns about the dividend.

The dividend yield crossed above 5.5% for the first time in years and the valuation implies a low NFFO multiplier factor as well. Considering that the REIT is also making continual efforts to grow outside of the U.S. and diversifies its property types (moving into Gaming), I believe dividend investors have a unique opportunity here to buy Realty Income's highly-rated 5.6% dividend. I see Realty Income as exceptionally deep value at the current price and will likely double down if the share price continues to decrease!