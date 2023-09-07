Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Realty Income: The Market Is Wrong, I Am Buying This 5.6% Yield Hand Over Fist

Sep. 07, 2023 7:55 AM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)13 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.5K Followers

Summary

  • Realty Income's shares just reached a 1-year low, but the REIT offers a high quality 5.6% yield for dividend investors.
  • The REIT's dividend yield is the highest in years, potentially indicating that investors are overly fearful of this REIT.
  • The market may overreact to Realty Income's Bellagio deal which means the REIT will have higher exposure to more volatile Gaming properties going forward.
  • O has consistently generated stable dividend coverage and has demonstrated resilient earnings and AFFO performance.
  • Shares are very attractively valued and have a favorable risk profile. As a result, I am buying aggressively.

Save money for buy house residential. Real estate business growth.Investment property wealth for home.

ThirakanNoipho/iStock via Getty Images

Realty Income's (NYSE:O) shares plunged to a 1-year low lately although the REIT is widely understood to supply a very high quality 5.6% dividend yield. I believe investors really have no reason to be concerned either about

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.5K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (13)

n
northharrow
Today, 9:22 AM
Premium
Comments (979)
Some big time SA analysts jumped on the band wagon with premature buy advice. I suppose that even if O does not drop any more, there is no good reason why it should go up much from here, without a recessionless drop in interest rates.
D
Dr. LouX
Today, 9:18 AM
Comments (5.07K)
I have a modest-sized buy order in for O at $54.79. If O drops further I will nibble further. If it hits the $40s that is when I will become more aggressive. I can't predict the bottom, but I know that $49.79 is significantly lower than my current buy order, with a sweeter yield.
Market Map profile picture
Market Map
Today, 9:15 AM
Comments (3.51K)
O resides within the portfolio of Vanguard Value fund ( VTV ), along with many other quality companies and REITs.

https://tinyurl.com/ms7wuuvk

The great thing about owning a low expense value ETF such as VTV, is the diversification over hundreds of stocks, with the work of portfolio management and investment selection decisions being done by an expert management team with a keen ability in selecting "value" and "quality" criterion specific names. Large value ETFs are also offered by other companies such as DFA, Schwab, Avantis, Fidelity.

If an investor is in their "income" or retirement stage, and wants to create and manage a flexible income stream in a simple fashion, research shows that a 50/50 portfolio representative of the Large and Small cap value universes / indexes has sustained between a "3.5% - 7%" inflation adj annual withdrawal rate ( "sale of shares", dividends reinvested ), accompanied by terminal portfolio growth, over seventy one rolling 20 year periods ( and even rolling 30 year periods ) since 1931 ( Charts 2 and 3 https://tinyurl.com/yckmev96 ). An investor can also own the smaller value stock universe through investment in small cap value ETFs.

The addition of Berkshire Hathaway to the portfolio adds the unique conglomerate operations and "moat" investments specific to BRK. Research shows that this portfolio has sustained between a "3.5% - 7%" inflation adj annual withdrawal rate ( "sale of shares", dividends internally reinvested ), accompanied by terminal portfolio growth, over eighteen rolling 20 year periods since 1986 https://tinyurl.com/3z5vnfyr .

Further, the aggregate cap appreciation / dividend reinvestment produced by the all of the stocks within the "funds" delivers the income stream described above, rather than a focus on reliance on specific individual dividend payouts and metrics. And this repeating for over 40/ 90 years as shown in these studies.
Jared M Fischer profile picture
Jared M Fischer
Today, 9:07 AM
Premium
Comments (96)
$O will probably come back up when rates start falling. Right now, I can get > 5% risk free, so the market is likely driving $O down to where $O's yield is slightly higher than the risk free rate. If/when it hits a 6% yield, that would likely be a fantastic buy signal.
d
drewdive
Today, 9:07 AM
Comments (11)
This article neglects to address the maturing debt. That seems to be a rather large variable driving the price down of late (and the negative sentiment around the casino deal...chasing VICI they say).
firstaidkit profile picture
firstaidkit
Today, 8:27 AM
Premium
Comments (367)
I believe it's about interest rates. There are few good reasons to close out a 2.8% loan and pick up one at 7.5%. Refi possibilities exist but without defined time frame. If the banks let people keep their existing loan and rate, plus a fat transfer fee, the dam would break. We all know the problem with that. Until the rates begin to slide back down, 'O' stays low (lower). I'm going to wait a minute.
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Today, 9:02 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (8.07K)
@firstaidkit Interest rates, I believe, have never been a big issue for Realty Income. In the long term, rates simply don't matter.
a
atwood.todd
Today, 8:26 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (325)
Over the past decade O’s yield vs the 10yr typically 200+ basis pts higher. Would imply a yield > 6% not unreasonable. If 55 support level doesn’t hold, could readily visit 50?
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Today, 8:28 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (8.07K)
@atwood.todd I would not mind, shares could go to $15 and I would bet the farm... this is a rock solid company, well-run and huge dividend predictability
jerryjc5 profile picture
jerryjc5
Today, 8:15 AM
Comments (99)
For an income stock, O is beyond solid. A couple years from now, when interest rates have been tinkered with and are lower again, having a locked-in 5%+ yield will be wonderful.
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Today, 8:21 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (8.07K)
@jerryjc5 We could even see a 6% yield, I am prepared to buy more, I also see considerable share price upside
F
FundamentalValues
Today, 8:05 AM
Comments (94)
O's selling new shares is a big part of the increased recent downside for the stock. This is standard though and a great opportunity to invest for the future.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.