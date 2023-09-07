Michael M. Santiago

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) delivered mixed Q2 2023 results, reporting a nice beat on subscriber estimates, but a miss on profitability. Understandably, earnings misses are not welcome in this market, where capital is expensive, especially for companies like Spotify that operate on negative EBIT margins while trading at a growth premium. And as a consequence, SPOT shares dropped sharply following the results announcement, with shares continuing to trade lower on negative momentum ever since.

However, I remain a firm believer in the Spotify structural growth story, and anchored on future price increases paired with OPEX discipline, I see Spotify's EBIT break-even just around the corner (late 2023, early 2024). On a more long-term horizon, I continue to see Spotify topping $100 billion of revenue by 2030, on a likely 7-8% EBIT margin.

For reference, SPOT shares have strongly outperformed the broad U.S. equities market YTD: Since the start of the year, SPOT stock is up about 68%, as compared to a gain of about 15% for the S&P 500 (SP500).

Mixed Q2 Results; Solid Outlook

Spotify reported a mixed bag of Q2 2023 results: On one hand, the Swedish streaming giant beat analyst consensus on key topline metrics, including user growth and premium subscriber KPI. On the other hand, the company missed on bottomline, with gross margin now down to 24.1%.

During the period from April to end of June, Spotify generated EUR 3.18 billion of revenues, up about 14% YoY on a FX-adjusted basis. According to data compiled by Refinitiv (smart estimates weighting), analysts had projected Q2 2023 sales of ~EUR 3.17 billion, implying a EUR ~100 million beat. Spotify's topline was supported by an aggressively expanding user base: MAU jumped 27% YoY, to 551 million (record new QoQ adds of 36 million); Premium subscribers increased 17% YoY, to 220 million.

With regard to profitability, Spotify's gross margin took once again a hit, falling to 24.1%. Investors should consider, however, that excluding actions "in the quarter to streamline operations and reduce cost," Spotify's Q2 gross margin would have been 25.5%, in line with guidance. Operating income came in at a EUR 247 million loss, as compared to a loss of EUR 194 million for the same period one year prior, and compared to a loss of EUR ~120 million estimated by analyst consensus.

Spotify closed the quarter with a net cash position of EUR 1.7 billion, as compared to cash from operations equal to EUR 13 million.

Looking to Q3 2023, Spotify now sees Total MAUs at 572 million (+21 million), of which 224 million are estimated to be premium subscribers (+4 million). Spotify's gross margin is projected to jump to 26%, and the company's operating loss is expected to narrow, to EUR 45 million.

Don't Lose Patience

Investors punished Spotify stock following the earnings announcement, with SPOT shares trading ~25% lower 5 weeks post. The negative reaction may likely be explained by SPOT investors' loss of patience in the streaming company's quest for gross profit expansion and EBIT breakeven. However, I don't think markets aggressive, pessimistic reaction is warranted. There are two arguments to consider: First, Spotify is still a growth story (MAU growth). And thus, focusing on profitability may only give false signals; Second, Spotify is in the process of increasing prices to its premium subscriber offering, while pushing on OPEX discipline. These price hikes have not yet been reflected in Q2 results. By end of 2024, these actions will likely push Spotify's gross margin to ~27.5% and break-even, respectively.

Let's consider the first lever to profitability in more detail -- MAU growth. According to a research note by Morgan Stanley, (Research Note Morgan Stanley dated July 13: Music Streaming: Come Together - A Grand Bargain, WMG's New Music, and the Spot Bull Case from Here), the global music streaming market is estimated to expand at a 11% CAGR through 2030. If projection are correct, that would be a very nice expansion rate. I would like to point out, however, that Spotify is growing much faster than the market, expanding its MAU at a 27% YoY rate as of Q2 2023. Assuming that the market tailwind of 11% CAGR is the floor of Spotify's likely MAU growth through 2023, and assuming that the record Q2 2023 expansion is the ceiling, the midpoint of 18% CAGR would suggest that Spotify is poised to quadruple its user base within the next 8 years.

Now to the second argument -- pricing: Shortly before Q2 results, Spotify announced that the company is adjusted pricing on its subscription, starting immediately, for most of its key operating markets: In the U.S. and the U.K., for example, Spotify will increase monthly subscription cost for its Single plan by $1, to $10.99, Duo plan $2, to $14.99, Family plan $1, to $16.99, and the student plan $1, to $5.99. Bringing these price hikes in relation to Spotify's subscriber base in the respective markets, it is easy to model that Spotify's price increases will likely be EUR 650 to 700 million revenue accretive on an annualized basis, more than 50% of which will likely directly flow to bottom-line.

Talking about pricing, I would also like to point out that there is still more upside to Spotify's price increases on a long-term perspective -- with the pricing gap likely to be closed by 2030. According to research by Deutsche Bank (Research Note dated 24 July: Thoughts on Spotify's Price Increase), music consumption in 2021/ 2022 is approximately 50% cheaper than what it was in 1999/ 2000. Now, with streaming fortifying its position as the #1 music delivery method to end consumer, and leading platforms slowly consolidating their user base, I wouldn't be surprised to observe a gradual increases in music revenue per capita back to ~$45-50 by 2030.

To bring the price increase argument to a close, I would like to discuss on final consideration -- price increase sensitivity. In that context, Spotify stands out as a company with high pricing leverage (as compared to peers). According to a survey by Evercore (Research Note: Evercore dated 13 June: Internet Audio Survey: In A Strategic Sweet SPOT), dated June 13, with an N of 1,300 respondents, Spotify users feature the lower price sensitivity in music streaming; and in fact, a lower price sensitivity than Netflix users.

So, with a >2 billion user base, monetized at an ARPU of ~$45-50, CEO Daniel Ek's prediction appears feasible: (emphasis added):

From everything I see, I believe that over the next decade, we will be a company that generates $100 billion in revenue annually

Risks

Competition vs big tech companies is the main risk I see for Spotify: Notably, Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG) are competing for a share in the music streaming industries - and these players are not "nice" competitors to have. Specifically, and in addition to the competition for users, competition from pocket-rich players such as Apple and Google has the potential to drive increased content acquisition costs, as streaming vendors strive to secure exclusive music rights to remain competitive. Additionally, Spotify may face challenges in diversifying its revenue streams beyond subscriptions, as compared to Apple and YouTube, which have other profitable businesses supporting their music and video offerings. While Spotify looks like the winner in music streaming currently (for me), investors should watch competitive dynamics "like a hawk".

Conclusion

Spotify continues to defend its position as the global leader of music streaming services. In that context, I see the company expanding its MAUs by a factor of 4x by 2030, bringing the platform's user base to >2 billion. Making this projection, I am encouraged by SPOT's 27% YoY growth in monthly platform users, as highlighted by the company's most recent earnings report. But of course, growth needs time. And patience is thus advised.

Anchored on fundamentals (no long-term, steady state changes to my estimates since my previous coverage; for details, please see here), I continue to promote a $161/ share target price for Spotify. And reflecting on Spotify's >25% price drop following the company's Q2 2023, I view the sell-off as a nice dip-buying opportunity.