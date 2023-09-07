Nikita Burdenkov

Elopak (OTCPK:ELPKF) is organically growing its American exposures which are higher margin. In the lagging European businesses, price increases have come into effect. While volumes in packaging have generally been iffy, Elopak is doing well to generate organic volume growth too, and price measures have grown EBITDA meaningfully. Elopak is at a size where the idiosyncratic customer wins really matter, and they are secularly well-positioned thanks to the shift to more sustainable packaging, where PET packaging is going to be donating business to companies like Elopak. Interesting value at 7.6x PE.

Q2 Breakdown

The evolutions have been interesting at Elopak, seller of equipment to make trademarked Pure-Pak cartons and the machinery to fill them. The European business used to be better, and this posed problems in the past. Its contracts were less inflation-adjusted and suffered more in the initial wave of inflation. The US business has a higher proportion of inflation-adjusted contracts. Hence, the margin expansion was almost 6% for EBITDA in the European business, while it was less than 4% for the US business which had a better comp as of the current Q2.

However, this also means that the newly implemented price increases, which drove this margin expansion, were born from the European business. The 6% margin expansion is also more pronounced in proportional terms as the European business is less profitable to begin with, 16% vs. the 22% of the Americas business. Overall, EBITDA growth was 60%, a phenomenal result, driven by both volume and price increases, and consequent revenue growth ahead of inflation in the fixed cost structure.

Revenue grew in EMEA by 6% in Q2, 13% YTD, vs. the Americas where it has grown 6% in Q2 YoY, and 16% YTD. Europe was mainly driven by price increases, where there has been volume pressure in most products and markets, and volume developments have been negative.

Headline Figures (Q2 2023 Report)

Americas saw organic growth with new customer wins after qualifying the product with some new juice vendors. Back to school has been a positive tailwind with the end of COVID-19 lockdown measures. On the flip side, dairy demand has contracted due to inflation. Nonetheless, contract wins mean nice volume growth in the US, which has been an equal driver of revenue growth as of Q2. The end markets are not particularly vigorous and there is deceleration, but idiosyncratic contract wins and being exposed to a shrinking PET industry have been critical to driving current growth.

Bottom Line

There is a lot of operating leverage in the business. They fell close to being unprofitable in the middle of last year when they were lagging behind on price increases despite inflation. However, the business is highly cash-generative. Since they sell an integrated solution for their own trademarked carton technology, they end up with a fair bit of maintenance revenue as well after their products are in producer factories. YTD, they are producing operating cash in excess of EBITDA, with around 100% FCF from EBITDA conversion, and even in FY 2022, they had a pretty solid conversion of cash flow from EBITDA at around 60% for operating cash flows.

Given that the representation of inflation-hedged contracts is higher in their business mix at this point, and that a lot of sources of inflation such as freight and commodities have calmed down, the business is not that risky. Ultimately, even though there is some pressure in end markets, cartons are still a pretty resilient product across all its use cases. Adding the fact that PET packaging is being abandoned where possible for environmental reasons, Elopak really doesn't give us too much to worry about. The PE is also 7.6x if you annualise current results, and despite some deceleration, there is every reason to expect overall growth.

With the company being pretty FCF generative, and not fixed capital intensive, the expansions into new geographies that it is planning are actually just bringing its sales team into new markets to pitch Pure-Pak. Doesn't seem too difficult, and currently, Elopak has a new Indian presence as a platform, and scope to establish in APAC and grow further in America. Pretty interesting prospect actually. A buy.

