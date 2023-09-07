Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Axonics: Growing Duopolist With Superior Product And No Debt

Sep. 07, 2023 8:27 AM ETAxonics, Inc. (AXNX)MDT
Summary

  • Positioned as one of two companies in an underserved healthcare segment with recession-resistant demand for its services and a better product than the legacy monopolist.
  • Strong historical revenue growth while still in the early stages of company maturity and poised to continue to take market share.
  • Demographic tailwinds from an aging population and increased pelvic dysfunction awareness through an aggressive marketing campaign.
  • A safe balance sheet with zero debt and large cash balance provides a shield against liquidity risk that is uncommon for a small cap stock in a rising rate environment.
  • We are initiating coverage with a strong buy and a long position. We believe that this stock could easily return +30% by even just returning to prices from last year.

urinary system health

valiantsin suprunovich/iStock via Getty Images

This article was written by

Three Forts Capital profile picture
Three Forts Capital
4 Followers
We are a long-short equity manager with a "quality minus junk" approach. On the quality side, we look for companies with strong revenue growth, safe balance sheets, and macro/unique tailwinds. On the junk side, we look to short companies that do not show top-line growth, are highly leveraged, and show other risks of insolvency.

