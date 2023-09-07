Is Recent GDP Data Overestimating U.S. Growth?

Fokusiert

By Raheel Siddiqui, Senior Investment Strategist

While GDP growth remains robust, similar economic indicators suggest a more significant loss of momentum.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis recently released its second-quarter GDP data, which continues to signal that the U.S. economy remains strong with some loss of momentum. Real GDP grew 2.1% quarter-over-quarter on an annualized basis, a slight downward revision from the preliminary estimate of 2.4%. The advance was mainly driven by increases in consumer spending, nonresidential fixed investment and government spending, but was partially offset by decreases in exports and private inventory investment.

Gross Domestic Income (GDI), which is a GDP equivalent and sums up economic activity from the income side, showed in its August 29 release that the economy grew in the second quarter at a much more subdued rate of 0.5%. GDI growth would have been negative except for a large increase in real wages. Otherwise, we saw an outright contraction in profits from current production, with domestic earnings of financial corporations experiencing a significant decline.

There is growing acceptance in the economics community that GDI may be a more robust indicator of the economy’s health in the current environment. This is due to GDI’s focus on income, which we believe can provide a clearer picture of the economic well-being of households and businesses, especially on the services side of the economy, whose importance has grown in recent decades.

However, it is not necessary to choose between GDP and GDI for insight. GDPplus, an economic activity gauge developed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia (the “Philadelphia Fed”), blends GDP and GDI together. The Philadelphia Fed concludes that GDPplus provides a more accurate view of economic growth than either component, as it includes economy-wide data from both the sales and income sides of the economy1.

As a superior estimate of U.S. economic activity according to the Philadelphia Fed, GDPplus has either provided a leading signal ahead in five out of the nine past recessions or a coincident signal for the other four. While GDP growth remains positive, the slower growth in GDI and GDPplus could be early indicators of a potential economic downturn. To wit, the latest GDPplus estimate for 2Q is +0.6%, following -0.7% in 1Q23 and -1.2% in 4Q22.

GDPplus and GDI both suggest to us that the economy may have entered a downturn in the fourth quarter of 2022, contrary to the GDP readings. Thus, we believe it would be prudent to consider not only GDP data but also alternative—but equally comprehensive—growth measures such as the GDI and GDPplus.

