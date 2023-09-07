Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NewMarket Corporation: Showing Why It's A Winner

Sep. 07, 2023 9:12 AM ETNewMarket Corporation (NEU)
MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
597 Followers

Summary

  • NewMarket Corporation has experienced steady growth and yielded investors a return of over 50% in the last 12 months.
  • The company specializes in producing lubricant additives that enhance the performance and longevity of machinery and equipment.
  • Despite some challenges, such as lower shipments and inflationary pressures, NewMarket still has potential for growth and offers a discount compared to the sector.
Close up of organized recycling bin

Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Summary

With a strong history of growth, NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has been on a steady upward trajectory in the last 12 months and has yielded investors an investment return of over 50%. The company still trades at a slight

This article was written by

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
597 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.