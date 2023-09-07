.shock

Introduction

It's almost 1.5 years since I wrote my most recent article covering defense growth stock AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). On March 18, I wrote an article titled AeroVironment Is Back On Track. A part of my takeaway can be seen below:

[...] I think that AVAV will continue to do well in the years (or decades) ahead. Drone adoption is set to soar as the battlefield of the future is changing. While AVAV is not a player in large drones like Northrop Grumman or Kratos (KTOS), I believe that it dominates the small-drone space, and I don't rule out a situation where AVAV is being bought by a big player.

Since then, AVAV has returned 24%, beating all other major defense contractors - I own most of them (see the disclosure of this article) - that are, once again, dealing with budget uncertainties and ongoing supply issues.

Data by YCharts

As the chart above shows, AVAV is up 34% year-to-date. The biggest chunk of gains was provided by a strong post-earnings performance, which is why I'm writing this article.

The company is firing on all cylinders, fueled by strong demand for its advanced weapons that are not only effective in the Ukraine war but also cost-efficient alternatives to larger, more expensive weapons.

Now, the company is getting very bullish price targets.

Robert W. Baird just came out, giving the stock a $128 price target, which is 11% above its current price and roughly 32% above the price investors were paying before its price target came out.

In this article, we'll dive into the details and assess the risk/reward at current levels.

So, let's get to it!

AeroVironment Is Firing On All Cylinders

I remember when AVAV was a highly speculative stock when some people on my radar were trading it after the Great Financial Crisis. While some expected the company to become a more dominant player in the defense industry, it was too early to tell in what capacity that would be.

Data by YCharts

Well, that has changed.

Now, the company has a market cap of $3.0 billion and deals with more than 50 allied nations.

In addition to producing solutions that can be used in agriculture, the company is known for its unmanned systems and loitering munition used in the Ukraine war.

AeroVironment

Loitering munitions have emerged as a cost-effective and efficient means of defense, specifically against armored vehicles. The technology has proven to be very useful as it enables small teams to operate these weapons remotely and eliminate tanks without the need for soldiers to get close to the target.

This video from AeroVironment, based on a simulation, demonstrates how such weapons can be effectively used in combat.

Furthermore, these weapons are also relatively cheaper than larger missiles, making them a more economical choice for military operations.

With this in mind, on September 5, the company reported the first-quarter earnings of its 2024 fiscal year.

The key highlights included a 40% year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue to $152 million, marking the best first quarter in the company's history.

AeroVironment

In the Unmanned Systems segment, revenue grew by 45% year-over-year to $98.2 million, driven by strong demand for Puma systems and the securing of a $42 million contract for the JUMP 20 system with the U.S. Army.

In the Loitering Munitions segment, AVAV reported a 34% increase in sales year-over-year, driven by Switchblade shipments to allied countries and contracts with the U.S. government. The company also noted the transition to the next-generation Block 20 variant of Switchblade 300.

The MacCready Works segment achieved a 31% year-over-year revenue growth to $23.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $37 million. This marked a 54% year-over-year increase.

This growth was primarily attributed to higher sales volume and a favorable sales mix, although it was partially offset by increased SG&A expenses and investments in R&D.

AeroVironment

In general, growth was driven by strong demand for the company's intelligent unmanned systems both domestically and internationally.

Additionally, the funded backlog reached a new record of $540 million, driven by $268 million in new bookings during the first quarter.

AVAV also announced its acquisition of Tomahawk Robotics, a move expected to enhance multi-domain control capabilities.

Tomahawk Robotics

The acquisition of Tomahawk Robotics was emphasized as a strategic move that could facilitate the integration of AVAV's unmanned solutions.

For example, Tomahawk's Kinesis Ecosystem (pictured above), which is an AI-enhanced open architecture control system, was highlighted as a technology that would streamline AVAV's unmanned systems operation during the company's earnings call.

This acquisition is expected to meet the growing demand for modular open systems approaches globally.

The integration of AVAV's Crysalis operating system with the Kinesis platform was also mentioned as a significant development.

AeroVironment

Furthermore, unlike some of its much larger peers, the company did well when it came to margins.

The company achieved a gross margin of $65.7 million, which represents a 95% increase from the previous fiscal year. The gross margin as a percentage of sales rose to 43% from 31% in fiscal year 2023.

AeroVironment

AVAV expects adjusted gross margins to be strong in the first half of the year but anticipates a decrease to the high 30s in the second half due to shifting product mix.

What we're seeing here are the benefits of a steep increase in demand in the early stages of a product. AVAV and its products are relatively young, which means we're now at a point where past investments are paying off.

The acceleration of demand can easily boost margins for years to come. Larger defense giants like Lockheed Martin (LMT) do not have these benefits, as they have mature programs.

A Good Outlook & Uncertainties

In light of great first-quarter earnings, the company increased its revenue guidance, with anticipated full-year revenues ranging from $645 to $675 million. The guidance midpoint was raised by 22%!

AeroVironment

The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA result is projected to be between $117 and $127 million, representing approximately 18% of revenue.

While net income guidance remains steady at $51 million to $59 million or $1.91 to $2.21 per diluted share, the company noted that the primary reason for this guidance is increased investment in research and development to support their robust growth, which isn't a bad thing.

While we are confident in our ability to achieve our guidance, there are also numerous factors at play. This includes working with suppliers to scale their business to match our needs as well as securing long lead items. We remain well positioned to deliver nearly 20% growth in revenue, higher margins and overall improved bottom line results. The investments we're making this year should also position the company for continued growth in years to come. - AVAV 1Q24 Earnings Presentation

Having said that, the company also commented on budget uncertainties, which explains why defense companies, in general, aren't doing so well right now.

During its earnings call, the company commented on the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. government's defense budget.

The company, like many defense contractors, assumes a continuing resolution is more likely than not, potentially impacting contract timing.

However, AVAV remains confident in fiscal year 2024, given strong support for its systems and services in the current geopolitical environment. The company expects continued budget allocation for mission-critical unmanned systems, particularly in contested environments.

AeroVironment

AVAV is also well-positioned to benefit from investments in autonomy, automatic target recognition, and tracking.

Almost needless to say, the U.S. Department of Defense's focus on Loitering Munitions and small unmanned systems aligns with AVAV's strengths, further enhancing its growth prospects.

AVAV Stock Valuation

This is the tricky part. Investors have given AVAV an increasingly high multiple to price in a more favorable business environment, focused on the company's advanced solutions. Before Russia launched a full-scale war in Ukraine, the company was trading at 25x EBITDA. Since 2021, the average is close to 40x.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, EBITDA growth is expected to remain high. In the next fiscal year, EBITDA growth is expected to be 15%, followed by 10% growth in 2026.

Leo Nelissen (Based on analyst estimates)

The company has a very healthy balance sheet with neglectable net debt.

When applying a 25x EBITDA multiple, we get roughly 34% more upside to its fair value over the next two years.

Leo Nelissen (Based on analyst estimates)

The current price target is $112, which is $3 below its current price.

However, given its success, I have zero doubt that we'll see a much higher consensus price target over the next few weeks.

Also, it needs to be said that the company is small and operating in a volatile environment. Depending on how the war in Ukraine proceeds and changes in defense spending, we could see significant changes in the company's longer-term growth expectations - both to the upside and downside.

Nonetheless, I remain bullish. I believe that AVAV is in a good spot to capitalize on an emerging trend in the defense industry and its ability to deliver top-notch products.

I also do not rule out a takeover, as I believe some defense contractors wouldn't mind paying a premium for a company instead of accelerating internal R&D.

The only reason why I do not own AVAV stock is my 20% exposure in the defense industry. I am not yet looking to add even more companies to my portfolio.

Takeaway

The past 1.5 years have seen AeroVironment evolve from a speculative player to a disrupting force in the defense industry. With a market cap of $3.0 billion and over 50 allied nations in its corner, AVAV is thriving in the small-drone and loitering munition space.

Its recent 1Q24 earnings report was nothing short of impressive, showcasing substantial revenue growth, rising margins, and a record backlog.

Despite some uncertainties surrounding the U.S. defense budget, AVAV remains confident, given its alignment with the Department of Defense's priorities.

Investors have rewarded this confidence with a higher valuation, and while there's potential for further upside, it's worth noting the volatility of this environment.

AVAV may also be an attractive prospect for takeover as the company continues to excel.

While I personally haven't added AVAV to my portfolio due to diversification, I remain bullish on its future.

AeroVironment Inc. is soaring to new heights in the defense industry, and its journey is far from over.