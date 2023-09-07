Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: A Great Company At A Bad Price

Sep. 07, 2023
David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. is not a typical car company and should not be viewed as such.
  • Despite a short-term drop in profitability, long-term prospects remain intact.
  • But the valuation is high, pricing in growth assumptions that may be too high even under the most optimistic scenario.
  • I discuss implications of investing in the stock and three alternatives, especially suitable for income-oriented investors.
Electric cars charging at a charging station. 3d rendering

Дмитрий Ларичев

Dear readers/followers,

By now you know that my investing style is fairly conservative. I don't try to time the market and I don't invest in companies that trade at high valuations, regardless of how bright the future might seem.

Comments

Joni D profile picture
Joni D
Today, 9:29 AM

"With that in mind, it's fair to say that Tesla will have matured quite a bit, and therefore a 40x P/E seems reasonable."
Very reasonable. Which mature company trades at 40x earnings with comparable profitability? They usually trade at 10-15x earnings.
captainccs profile picture
captainccs
Today, 9:13 AM

@David Ksir "One area where the company took a hit was their gross and operating margin."

The traditional way of valuing any asset is by the discounted present value of all future cash flows. The above does not consider how the cash flow is created, only that it exists. Margins, of course, are important metrics to run a business but margins don't translate directly to cash flow.

Instead of lamenting a drop in margins, look at margins holistically to discover the impact of price management on return on capital (ROC) which is a better indicator of future cash flows.

Tesla's pricing strategy is designed to sell all they can produce to have no dead inventory on their hands. How is that affecting cash flow? For the past couple of years Tesla has been funding growth entirely from cash internally generated. If that requires lowering margins, so be it. Don't anchor of past data, look to the future, specially with growth stocks.
J
Jamamb40
Today, 9:12 AM

Put a 📌 in the article. Let’s check back next year. No mention of AI? All the short term investors who think about margins should not be investing in Tesla at all. Tesla is playing the long game, crushing the competition with price cuts that nobody can compete with, much like Henry Ford did in the last century. Tesla needs cameras on the road period, as many as possible. In addition Tesla is a portfolio of divisions that are disrupting on a Giga scale.
sc21 profile picture
sc21
Today, 9:12 AM
Premium

Rather than merely providing a series of negatives, some constructive inputs such as firms that you do think are suitable for investing would be constructive. SC
psgros profile picture
psgros
Today, 9:06 AM
Investing Group

Add always Thank You for your knowledge and guidance
Jake Goldi profile picture
Jake Goldi
Today, 8:58 AM
Premium

Thanks! Tesla is not a car company indeed. It is a technology company invested in robotics and have a very strong AI used in FSD. As such, it should be bought for the long run. Short term volatility should not be an indicator to buy or not buy this stock. This is only my opinion.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
