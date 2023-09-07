Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exxon Mobil: Renewables Do Not Spell Its End

Sep. 07, 2023 9:40 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)8 Comments
Young Investor Analytics profile picture
Young Investor Analytics
66 Followers

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil has achieved substantial cost reductions and strong earnings growth, positioning it well in a lower oil price environment.
  • The transition to renewables may be hindered by practical limitations and potential supply shortages of essential minerals. These costs could slow the adoption of renewables.
  • Exxon Mobil's investments in lower carbon initiatives and carbon capture and storage demonstrate its adaptability and readiness for a changing energy landscape.

Hydrogen energy storage gas tank for clean electricity solar and wind turbine facility.

Vanit Janthra

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is one of the world's largest oil and gas producers and has achieved a substantial economy of scale, enabling it to achieve substantial return on equity. The company has also achieved major cost reductions in recent

I am a young individual investor with a strong focus on long-term wealth creation. My investment strategy revolves around  selecting stocks with strong growth potential and stable dividend yields. I firmly believe that patience is key, allowing my investments to compound over time. For me, dividends play a vital role in generating income and bolstering my overall portfolio value. I carefully select companies with strong fundamentals and a consistent history of dividend payouts. In my writing here, I principally focus on financial stocks including banks and BDCs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

UncleWarren profile picture
UncleWarren
Today, 10:58 AM
Premium
Comments (133)
Of course renewables aren’t the end of oil. It takes more oil to make a Tesla than a gas using car. There are plastic things everywhere. Oil is here to stay and when people don’t get that you will get a good price for the shares
Orion1963 profile picture
Orion1963
Today, 10:44 AM
Premium
Comments (1.29K)
F.y.i.; Refining crack spreads are 'decreasing' from all time highs. Refiners will again be flush with F.C.F. in Q3.
C
CA2mddw1971
Today, 10:40 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (605)
Exxon and other oil companies should be doing all they can to support "renewables." Not with money of course, that'd be just flushing it down the drain, but with rhetoric and "standing in solidarity" with the climate nutjobs who will handcuff themselves to a nuclear reactor if you tell them they're "saving the planet" by doing so.

Why? Because it's abundantly clear "renewables" are no threat whatsoever to continued (and growing) oil and fossil fuel consumption. Nuclear, on the other hand, is an actual threat in some ways, though it still would not stop fossil fuel consumption completely even if it was adopted worldwide tomorrow (not possible).
o
oilisgoingupsoon
Today, 10:27 AM
Comments (435)
“Several more years” or “several more decades”??? Renewables depend on massive transmission line, mining and infrastructure projects which will take decades to implement. Plus US Offshore wind projects are going up in cost, delayed or failing. Transition will take decades
ephud profile picture
ephud
Today, 10:15 AM
Premium
Comments (15.74K)
As many respected scientists do not believe we are facing a climate crisis, the urgency is just not there for a rapid transition. We should take our time and do it right.
D
Derf
Today, 10:00 AM
Comments (2.47K)
Renewables lower cost has everything to do with their energy being available when it is not needed and has to be discounted accordingly. Cue the energy storage chorus...
Orion1963 profile picture
Orion1963
Today, 10:22 AM
Premium
Comments (1.29K)
@Derf
Great comment. And nobody in the green camp factors the costs involved with green energy storage.

Storage of wind power, is massively expensive and the storage batteries operate like our cell phone batteries i.e. degrading every year.

Ex. An electronic car battery is greater than 1K lbs of Copper, Aluminum, Maganese, Carbon Fiber, Lithium, Cobalt, and Rare Earth Metals. All the aforementioned are mined in open put strip mines or Lithium evaporation ponds. So, we are to believe that open-pit strip mines, for electricity storage, are 'green' and oil is dirty. You can't make shish stuff up.
ephud profile picture
ephud
Today, 10:27 AM
Premium
Comments (15.74K)
@Derf

In Texas crypto miners are using the excess renewable energy at very low cost. As the day progresses and demand increases the cryptominers shutdown and release the capacity to the grid.
