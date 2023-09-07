Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy Rating For Tesla Ahead Of An Impending Rally

Sep. 07, 2023 9:45 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)5 Comments
Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • 2023's tech rally has cooled, creating opportunities in formerly overbought stocks like Tesla, Inc.
  • Technical indicators show mixed signals, with potential for another bout of selling.
  • Seasonality suggests potential for higher Tesla prices in October and November, but short-term concerns about margins and valuation remain.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Timely Trader. Learn More »

Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu

The tech rally of 2023 has cooled significantly, and that has created new opportunities in a lot of stocks that were massively overbought earlier this summer. I firmly believe we’re going potentially a lot higher into year-end, so I see

If you liked this idea, sign up for a no-obligation free trial of my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, Timely Trader! I sift through various asset classes to find the best places for your capital, helping you maximize your returns. Timely Trader seeks to find winners before they become winners, and keep you out of losers. In addition, you get access to our community via chat, direct access to me, real-time price alerts, a model portfolio, and more.

Sign up today!

This article was written by

Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
22.72K Followers

I've been covering financial markets for ten years, using a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to identify potential winners (and losers) early, particularly when it comes to growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TSLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

JF1970 profile picture
JF1970
Today, 11:01 AM
Premium
Comments (600)
Longer term, it will be tough to be a foreign retailer in China.
T
TaylorMill
Today, 10:51 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (964)
Author: "Technical indicators show mixed signals, with potential for another bout of selling."

Maybe you should have stopped with this? The "selling" looks moire likely to continue rather than not. Chinese OEMs are manifesting themselves as substantial competition.
Franz-Joachim Kauffels profile picture
Franz-Joachim Kauffels
Today, 10:37 AM
Comments (876)
Thank You for this article ! Personally I'm not a friend of this kind of mathematical reading coffee grounds. I like my instinct a little bit more and up to now I'm very satisfied with the results. But as You I think that TSLA 250 USD/share is a good base and You are right with the fall months. Within the last 10 days we had two kinds of "outbreak" with nice daily share price growth. At the moment I have 1/3 of my Tesla budget around 180,- USD. I would exit at 300,-. And I have two nice doves in the garden and if they fly deep I'm cautious. All the best 😎
uptick_rule_now profile picture
uptick_rule_now
Today, 10:12 AM
Premium
Comments (5.21K)
Impending collapse
O
OldCodger
Today, 10:22 AM
Comments (215)
@uptick_rule_now Hahahahahahahahaha
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.