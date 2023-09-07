Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FirstCash Holdings: Consumer Delinquencies Creeping Up

Sep. 07, 2023 9:51 AM ETFirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS)2 Comments
Summary

  • FirstCash Holdings is the largest pawn operator in the U.S. and Latin America. It also owns an LTO payments business that is available in over 10,500 retail locations.
  • The Pawn business is countercyclical and should perform well as low income consumers struggle. However, the LTO payments business is hyper cyclical and focuses on high risk consumers.
  • Given the uncertainty regarding loss ratios in the LTO payments business and FirstCash's elevated valuation, I remain neutral on FCFS stock.
Pawn Shop at Night

Coast-to-Coast/iStock via Getty Images

Late last year, I downgraded FirstCash Holdings (NASDAQ:FCFS) stock to a hold rating. Although I was constructive on the countercyclical nature of the pawn business, I was concerned its newly acquired America First Finance ("AFF") lease to own ("LTO") payments business is highly

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

D
Dollarsandcents
Today, 10:59 AM
Comments (3.84K)
Thanks for the well balanced article. I am a long time shareholders but agree with your sentiments. Very large volume growth in LTOs is a concern as they are probably going after market share instead of loan quality. My other concern is that unlike RAC or Aarons, they rely on third parties to sell the LTO. Using third parties can have big fraud/ethical issues as they don't necessarily have the issuers best interest at heart.
w
willien
Today, 10:28 AM
Comments (79)
Thanks for the article.
