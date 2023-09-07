inusuke/iStock via Getty Images

We're upgrading Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to a buy; we now are more optimistic that STX will experience improved demand with cloud customers from the December quarter into 2024. We like the company's cost-reduction actions and pricing discipline. We think the current headwinds have been priced into the stock and believe STX's business has bottomed.

The stock is up 37% YTD, outperforming the S&P 500 (SP500) by 20%. Outperformance has moderated over the past six months, with the stock up 12%, in line with the S&P 500. We see a more favorable risk-reward profile for the stock and recommend investors fish for attractive points into the stock now.

The following graph outlines our rating history on STX.

Bottom is here

We think STX's September quarter topline and EPS will be at the lower end of management's guidance at yesterday's investor conference. On their earnings call this quarter, management guided next quarter's revenue to be between $1.55B plus or minus $150M, but on the Goldman Sachs Communications & Technology Conference call, management noted that:

"the expected revenue at this point is less than what we were expecting at the time of the guidance. So I would say, we are probably going to overpay the low end of our guidance range for revenue and probably also for EPS."

The lower expectations are due to weaker-than-expected China demand, but we think the current near-term headwinds have been priced into the stock; basically, the bad news has been discounted from the stock. Additionally, we are more confident that STX will see improved demand with its cloud customers in 1-2 quarters into 2024.

Additionally, we think management is doing well to reduce costs and exercise pricing discipline; on the earnings call this quarter, STX expressed a positive sentiment on cost per terabyte and areal density to lower capacity points. We think pricing pressures should be moderating in 2H23. In storage, what matters is unit growth and cost per terabyte. We continue to be cautious about STX's unit growth into 2024, as we believe the HAMR-based HDD transition will result in less unit demand from its cloud customers and would have to be offset by an ASP increase. However, we think this negative thesis will take time to play out.

Regarding STX's position in the generative A.I. space, we think generative A.I. will result in higher storage demand. Still, we expect this thesis to materialize in the mid-to-long run, not in the near term.

Valuation

Seagate Technology is relatively cheap, trading at 2.7x EV/C2023 Sales versus the peer group average of 5.9x. We see attractive entry points into the stock at current levels. The following chart outlines STX's valuation against the peer group.

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street is leaning towards a hold rating. Of the 26 analysts covering the stock, nine are buy-rated, 15 are hold-rated, and the remaining are sell-rated. We think Wall Street's bearish sentiment on the stock is due to demand weakness in the HDD and legacy markets, specifically from China. We think the worst has been priced in.

The stock is currently priced at $71 per share. The median sell-side price target is $65, while the mean is $63, with a potential downside of 8-10%.

The following charts outline STX's sell-side ratings and price targets.

What to do with the stock

We are upgrading Seagate Technology to a buy. We now think the company's in its eighth inning and see attractive entry points at the bottom. While we continue to believe STX's outperformance will be driven by unit growth, we think investor focus has changed, and more focus is now on STX hitting bottom after lower-end guidance and demand weakness from China. We think the negative has been priced in at current levels and recommend investors explore favorable entry points at current levels.