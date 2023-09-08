Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enbridge: Best Time In 3 Years To Buy This 7.4% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat

Sep. 08, 2023 7:45 AM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), ENB:CA8 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • From 2014 to 2021, the midstream winter traumatized income investors.
  • ENB recently broke with its self-funding business model to announce a transformational deal acquiring 3 utilities for $14 billion.
  • Wall Street reacted with a 6% decline in the share price, which is not justified by the facts and which pushed ENB's very safe yield to a 3-year-high.
  • ENB is still guiding for 5% long-term growth, and expects to maintain safe leverage of sub 5X and a 65% payout ratio. Over the next decade, it has the potential to more than triple, doubling the returns of the S&P 500. ENB is a potentially very strong buy, and the ultimate "buy and hold forever" midstream.
happy couple on the beach

anyaberkut

I'm frequently asked to confirm that the thesis for a company remains intact. That's understandable, given how volatile stock prices can be.

Sometimes, you'll see a blue-chip go up or down 30% in a single day.

Time Frame (Years)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Sensei
106.65K Followers

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

J-Flo profile picture
J-Flo
Today, 8:15 AM
Premium
Comments (1.28K)
Increased my position by 25%… we shall see. 🤞
A
AZ BOY
Today, 7:54 AM
Comments (1.23K)
If memory serves me right, you have to pay a tax to Canada to own this MLP. I have one more reservation and that is that they may have over paid for their recent M and A purchase and I think I’m going to sit on the sidelines and see what really is going to happen.
ensign646 profile picture
ensign646
Today, 8:09 AM
Premium
Comments (217)
@AZ BOY ENB is not an MLP. If you’re an American investor you can hold it in your retirement account & pay no tax.
M
Mike-SC
Today, 8:16 AM
Premium
Comments (276)
@AZ BOY Its not a MLP and you don't get a K-1. If it's held in a taxable account, they will withhold 15% of the dividend payment as a tax. But generally you will get that back when you file US taxes as a foreign tax credit. I do every year.
PBRM1 profile picture
PBRM1
Today, 7:53 AM
Comments (708)
10 articles in 3 weeks and the stock price keeps going down, down, down. This is a common thread on this site and a good contrarian indicator. ENB is a good company but about 100 billion in debt. Kind of like the federal government except they don't print their own money.
ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 8:01 AM
Premium
Comments (6.26K)
@PBRM1 You summed up quite well the situation. I too have looked at ENB but just can’t justify the risks that are involved.
ensign646 profile picture
ensign646
Today, 8:14 AM
Premium
Comments (217)
@PBRM1 in fairness, most of the pipeline stocks have been getting hammered in recent weeks. My two other Canadian pipes TRP & PBA have both gotten battered as interest rates have gone up. There may be more pain to come in the short term, but when we finally get to the end of this interest rate cycle all of these companies will recover & in the meantime they all pay a big dividend.
PBRM1 profile picture
PBRM1
Today, 8:21 AM
Comments (708)
@ensign646 Check out HESM. Now may not be the time to buy but I made the switch from ENB and am glad I did. I'll revisit ENB at $30.
