Why I Decided To Short Tesla

Sep. 07, 2023 9:35 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)MBGAF, MBGYY, BYDDF, BYDDY, VLKAF, VWAGY, VWAPY17 Comments
Bellasooa Research profile picture
Bellasooa Research
303 Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. is mispriced due to exaggerated expectations of future revenue and profit.
  • This ignores that the shares are facing several short- and medium-term risks.
  • It is uncertain whether any of those risks will materialize, but together they provide a compelling incentive to be short, in my view.

caution slippery surface sign

FooTToo

Investment thesis

André Kostolany, a very old-school European investor from Hungary, used to say that the relationship between the economy and the stock market is like that of a man walking his dog. They move along in the same direction, but

This article was written by

I work in Digital Technology and I am a private part-time investor. I only invest in things I think I understand :). Therefore I do my own research and enjoy writing about it. My focus is mostly Austria, Germany and to a lesser extent the EU.IMPORTANT: My articles reflect my personal opinion and must be treated as such. They are not professional investment advice. I take no responsibility for your investments, but wish you the best nonetheless. Also, I welcome push-back and alternative opinions in the comment section. Nobody can be right all the time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (17)

Who Dat? profile picture
Who Dat?
Today, 11:02 AM
Comments (12.01K)
Asians are big buyers of Tesla S3XY. Asians don’t buy full size trucks, let alone Cybertruck. When I reference Asians, this includes Indians.

Tesla bulls will be very disappointed that 1.5M reservations with only $100 refundable deposits is a sham.

Good luck, Texans! Cybertrucks are all yours! Do yourself a favor, don’t get run over or cut off by Ford and Chevy truck drivers in TX!
j
jaybee60
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (554)
Regarding your comments on Musk's FSD v12 video, had you watched more you might have understood how ground-breaking v12 really is. There is no longer any code that specifically tells the car what to do when it encounters each and every expected situation. Everything the car did was learnt behaviour. Tesla's neural nets were exhaustively trained on video examples of good driving practice. If there was a misstep, then it indicated that more training was required for that particular situation. It's not a question of good or bad coding. The coding is all in the operation of the neural nets and maybe some low-level interfacing. As a software geek, you should have been able to see that. Perhaps you should revisit the video and have a bit more patience with it, this time.

If there was one single thing that amazed me, it was that the car slowed for speed-bumps. It wasn't told to slow down at that point. There was no C++ class for 'speed bump' with a 'slow-down' method. It quite literally learnt that this was the correct thing to do. This is emergent behaviour and if that doesn't amaze a self-confessed software geek, I don't know what will.
Franz-Joachim Kauffels profile picture
Franz-Joachim Kauffels
Today, 10:46 AM
Comments (876)
Hi, I respect Your personal opinion. I'm no fan of option plays, but as You like them it's ok. But please DO NEVER BUY ANYTHING FROM VW except a car. I know nobody who has won money with VW shares. All the best 😎
Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 10:45 AM
Comments (7.9K)
Timing the mkt is risky! As evidenced by the millions of investors that lost their shirts and sometimes homes shorting Tesla!
As Elon once said about the shorts, eventually they’ll get tired of being wrong! Apparently that came true.
Long gone are all the short articles who’s authors actually shorted the stock! The Teslaq devotees are gone along with their money!
I have never shorted. Investing in something that can have unlimited losses doesn’t appeal to me. And waking up in the morning wondering if I made the right choice and if the stocks trend is on my side isn’t my cup of tea. Especially with all the stocks I own.

I prefer to invest in products and companies well liked by me and the public. Like Apple, Google, Novo Nordisk. All great companies that I’ve held for over 10 yrs and been very happy. Buy companies that make products you like and hold on through the highs and lows!
Works for me! And Buffet! Haven’t lost yet using that strategy.
j
jmbelarmin
Today, 10:21 AM
Comments (629)
@Bellasooa Research
Tesla has found a floor at $240 level. It typically goes up leading up to quarterly calls. Q3 is looking like there will be several good news. So in all likelihood, the stock will go up.
You won't get any better value on your Puts leading up to October and the Q3 call.
Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Today, 10:13 AM
Analyst
Comments (16.76K)
".... and Tesla trades with a material difference from other auto manufacturers."

Question:

Can you think of a material difference between Tesla and other auto makers?

If so, perhaps that would explain the difference in the multiple applied to earnings?

Another question:

Can you think of ten material differences between Tesla and other auto makers?

One last question:

Do you understand Tesla? What makes Tesla so efficient, so unique, so amazing?

Jim Chanos thought he knew Tesla. Mark Spiegel, Anton, Gordon Johnson....

The gutters of Wall Street are littered with the carcasses of Tesla short sellers that thought they knew Tesla, the auto industry, and disruption. What they knew was pain. Financial and emotional pain.

I have no idea where TSLA shares go in the next week or month. But long term, the sky is the limit.

Shorting dynamic, hyper efficient companies with cash positive balance sheets and historically tremendous growth. Not a recipe for success.
kowaco profile picture
kowaco
Today, 10:12 AM
Premium
Comments (17)
No one cares
O
Oide
Today, 10:10 AM
Comments (130)
You cannot short a religion. Cultists do not follow logic.
Be prepared to lose money.
s
sbink
Today, 10:07 AM
Premium
Comments (1)
BYD and VW do not sell more BEVs than Tesla?
b
blaumeise
Today, 10:07 AM
Premium
Comments (1.53K)
In Germany we have TUEV 3 years after buying a new car. Tesla show bad results. After 8 to 10 years one has to replace the battery and Tesla wants 24000 € for this service.
So buying a Tesla for 80000 € results in value lost of 8000 per year, that is not acceptable.
R
Rhmassing
Today, 10:14 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.87K)
@blaumeise this scenario occurs in every EV purchase. Once the battery needs to be replaced, the cost will more than the value of the vehicle.
TheRonbo profile picture
TheRonbo
Today, 10:04 AM
Comments (117)
Everything this author states is close to true. None of it new.

Tesla is richly valued & high beta stock. Taking a negative position is almost guaranteed to be e a winner at some point. Timing is everything…. With options this is especially true.

The author seems well aware of the risks & quite comfortably with them. But, if you get up 100% take profits…

For the long term Tesla shareholders this isn’t even negative. The stated risks are well known if overhyped.

I will continue to hold while reading every quarterly report. As long as Tesla continues to execute on what Elon said they’d do… I’ll continue to hold.
S
Sunshine2030
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (1.13K)
I call Tesla and Elon fraud of century, where US regulators are in bed with them. Why? Fake full self driving sold to me showing fake video on Tesla homepage in 2016, making me a guinea pig test driver of fad after paying for it and become responsible for every error. Why US government allows this as Tesla is the only auto company that has some reputation in globe from US. See here just minor emission number manipulation VW was fined $20billion. But Tesla selling non existent product and non delivering it is ok, all odometer fraud is ok, cheap quality is ok, service sucks is ok, God knows if they have accounting fraud too?
Sailorforlife BESTTI profile picture
Sailorforlife BESTTI
Today, 9:55 AM
Comments (1.64K)
Get ready for the army of morons to fill your comments section because you personally attacked them.
DMA Invest profile picture
DMA Invest
Today, 9:48 AM
Premium
Comments (69)
season 100 episode 54 - shorting tesla
The Loomer profile picture
The Loomer
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (1.15K)
No new risks for several years, according to this. Have seen most if not all of these concerns 20x ago. Long and strong.
uptick_rule_now profile picture
uptick_rule_now
Today, 9:43 AM
Premium
Comments (5.21K)
Smart move on your part. Best wishes for success
