AMC Entertainment: Adam Aron, We Have A Problem

Sep. 10, 2023 10:00 AM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)4 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • AMC remains a risky investment, due to its lack of sustainable profitability and reliance on share dilution/ retail investors.
  • The latter has triggered much volatility, thanks to the reverse stock split and the authority approval to increase the overall number of Class A shares to 550M.
  • On the one hand, things have somewhat improved in FQ2'23, with AMC's prospects likely to lift moving forward as H2'23 brings forth a promising blockbuster line up.
  • On the other hand, we concur with the management's disclaimer that the AMC investment thesis comes with the risk of losing all or a substantial portion of the investment.

The AMC Investment Thesis Remains Shaky

We previously covered AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) in July 2023, discussing its meme stock status, thanks to its over reliance on retail investors and share dilution during the

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Comments (4)

E
Energy Alpha
Today, 10:19 AM
Premium
Comments (1.05K)
Thanks for the article. While you suggest that current holders of the stock may want to hold their shares given that business prospects have improved, you also highlight that there will be further dilution ahead with the high authorized share count against a backdrop of a massive debt load. There is just hardly a scenario where current shareholders will be better off down the road since it’s dilution or ‘death by debt’ for shareholders. Neither results in a higher share price in the near or mid term.
w
wpinkjr
Today, 10:19 AM
Comments (286)
I often asked myself when the stock was 81% higher why didnt they follow the adive you present below.... good article also!

"effectively wiping out most of its debts and potentially improving its profitability as interest expenses moderate."
Jamie Samans profile picture
Jamie Samans
Today, 10:28 AM
Analyst
Comments (1.26K)
@wpinkjr they couldn't. Until the APE conversion, the "apes" had blocked AMC from issuing new shares for fear of "dilution" -- something that, as this article points out, has as its own real alternative bankruptcy and total loss. During the meme craze, AMC might have raised enough capital to pay off its entire debt. Apes rejected it, convinced that some combination of naked shorts, FTDs, and other technical shenanigans would soon see a squeeze (coming off a dozens-times multiple to get from $2 to $70, mind you) that would take AMC to thousands per share, eclipsing the gross product of the United States. Implausibly, they imagined that this would result in their vast wealth rather than a collapse of the global economy and emergency measures that saw the forfeiture of many private holdings. So, having saved AMC from immediate collapse, they didn't let AMC actually take any meaningful action. Thus, here we are.
P
PL Collins
Today, 10:10 AM
Comments (137)
Enter at your own risk!
