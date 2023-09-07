Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Victory Capital Holdings: Impressive Buybacks Continue

Sep. 07, 2023 11:02 AM ETVictory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR)
JB Research profile picture
JB Research
148 Followers

Summary

  • Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has seen strong gross inflows and a rise in assets under management, making it an appealing investment opportunity.
  • The company has shown resilience in the face of market volatility and has a good dividend yield.
  • VCTR has a strong business model, outperforming benchmarks and delivering a strong return for shareholders, making it a buy.

Hands of a young Asian businessman Man putting coins into piggy bank and holding money side by side to save expenses A savings plan that provides enough of his income for payments.

ArLawKa AungTun

Introduction

Strong gross inflows have been what characterized the last quarter for the company as the AUM also rose to $161 billion in total. This puts Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) to be one of the larger

This article was written by

JB Research profile picture
JB Research
148 Followers
JB Research is focusing primarily on the finance sector and building up a solid dividend portfolio from the investments that are found. The long-term outlook is to always generate adequate capital returns from investments and build a solid foundation of wealth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.