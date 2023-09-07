Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rexel S.A.: Slowing Industrial Demand Is A Risk, But Expectations Are Low

Sep. 07, 2023
Stephen Simpson
Summary

  • Rexel S.A. has continued to outperform expectations, as strong growth in new electrification markets like automation, EV infrastructure, and renewable energy have continued to ramp up.
  • The company's core markets are looking weaker, with industrial end-markets slowing, housing prices falling across its major markets, and commercial real estate seeing weakness as well.
  • Self-help remains an underappreciated lever, as the company continues to execute on its digitalization initiatives while also gaining share in key markets and broadening its portfolio of offerings.
  • I see near-term risks from slowing industrial and property markets, but the long-term outlook is positive and the shares appear meaningfully undervalued on low-to-mid single-digit growth expectations.

Electrician near the low-voltage cabinet. Uninterrupted power supply. Electricity.

franz12/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCPK:RXLSF) (OTCPK:RXEEY) [RXL.PA] have delivered mixed performance since my last update. While the shares of this international distributor of electrical products has outperformed the larger industrial

Stephen Simpson
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RXL.PA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

B
Booya21
Today, 11:48 AM
Comments (175)
They have a tough competitor in privately-owned Sonepar.
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
Today, 12:20 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (4.45K)
@Booya21 Against which they've been gaining share for a while now.
