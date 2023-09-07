Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amgen: Not An Investment Mistake, But It Was Better Before

Sep. 07, 2023 11:35 AM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)HZNP
Daniel Schönberger
Summary

  • Amgen could report great quarterly results with revenue, operating income and EPS growing with a solid pace.
  • The stock is undervalued in my opinion and Amgen could be seen as a good investment.
  • However, I think the Horizon acquisition was not the best use of cash and the high debt levels of Amgen are a red flag.

In my last article about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), I questioned the acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics Plc (HZNP), and I switched my rating from "Buy" to "Hold". In the meantime, the stock increased about 6.5% and clearly underperformed the S&P 500 (

Daniel Schönberger
