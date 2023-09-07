Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FS KKR Has A Distribution Yield Of 12.51% And Is Undervalued

Sep. 07, 2023 11:00 AM ETFS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)ARCC, MAIN, PSEC19 Comments
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
27.77K Followers

Summary

  • FS KKR Capital Corp is the 2nd largest BDC by net assets and market cap, making it a popular choice among income investors.
  • FSK delivered strong Q2 results, beating consensus estimates for net investment income and total investment income.
  • FSK's portfolio and distribution yield make it an attractive investment, especially as the Fed considers easing rates.

Money on the edge

PM Images

At the close of business on 9/6, there were 14 Business Development Companies (BDC) whose net assets exceeded $1 billion and 13 BDCs with market caps that surpassed $1 billion. FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSK, ARCC, MAIN, GBDC, OBDC, BBDC, PSEC, GSBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (19)

Cristian Chierici profile picture
Cristian Chierici
Today, 12:28 PM
Premium
Comments (92)
I'm tented to add this BDC, but when i look at the Graph here on SA (MAX TIME), i see a decline in price of 47% since 2014...
From about 38 USD to 20 USD today...is there something that i missed? You ccan''t see the same decline in others BDCs (for example ARCC, MAIN, TSLX or CSWC...). Ok, nice yeld but it seems at the cost of capital during years...
b
basta1887
Today, 12:21 PM
Premium
Comments (67)
Thanks, I agree with your thesis. Grabbed below $18 if few times the last year's, currently the price ia not attractive enough for me to add more. Especially as a European with a strong dollar. Visa versa, more dividend when paid in EUR. Great company and management!
R
RWilliam
Today, 12:19 PM
Premium
Comments (7.84K)
Great article, well laid with lots of data, thx! FSK is my #3 BDC out of about dozen. Grew ARCC first #2. Then HTGC it’s #1. Adding to FSK lower, perhaps here as book is lower.
L
Leftrin
Today, 11:54 AM
Premium
Comments (67)
Ever wondered why FSK trades at a discount?
Not a single word about non-accruals, risk analysis of lenders, credit score, PIK income…
Something with raising sea, boats and swimming naked
I favor BDC’s at a premium cause they deserve it AND give possibility to issue shares above NAV.
Just my 2 cents
g
grcinak
Today, 11:52 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.66K)
I hold a few FSK shares. I over-weighted BDCs in my yield bucket last summer. I initiated a new bucket of BDCs. Equal weight OCSL, OBDC, ARCC, BXSL, TSLX, CSWC. Total capital gains of 6.5%. FSK has been average as for stock price appreciation. Total bucket yield on cost is 11.5%.

FSK has some short maturity bonds with >6.5-7.5% yield to maturity, for those interested, including: 302635AD9, 302635AJ6, 302635AK3, 302635AL1.

I am AOK with a 7-ish% average yield to maturity and essentially guaranteed return of original principle investment with an average 3-ish year maturity for a basket of the FSK bonds.

That said, @Steven Fiorillo ... Your articles are well done, and always give me new perspective to consider. Thank you.
WSLegend profile picture
WSLegend
Today, 11:48 AM
Premium
Comments (2.99K)
But why does FSK trade at such a huge discount??
What are the concerns that the Market obviously has?
N
Naked Stranger
Today, 11:45 AM
Premium
Comments (36)
I'm torn. I've always been a fan of FSK. It is one of my largest holdings in my portfolio, exceeding my limits for any single investment at over 4% of the entire portfolio. But it is super tempting to add none the less. In the 3 years that I have owned it, the dividend has returned almost 1/3 of the original cost. I don't see many of my other investments doing that. As far as price goes, if you look at the 5 year , it's actually been hovering near the 20'ish mark, other than the pandemic drop.
Just the Millionaire next door profile picture
Just the Millionaire next door
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (4.15K)
Thanks for the article. Been watching this one.
w
wildpatriot
Today, 11:22 AM
Premium
Comments (536)
I own FSK in my ROTH and had been considering it for one of my taxable accounts. Was going spend time reviewing it this weekend buy you beat to it and all the work.

Great article, good analysis.
mrmedusa profile picture
mrmedusa
Today, 12:06 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.47K)
@wildpatriot Dividend is qualified.
w
wildpatriot
Today, 12:23 PM
Premium
Comments (536)
@mrmedusa I know. In a ROTH you pay no tax and distributions, as of now are tax free.
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 11:13 AM
Premium
Comments (3.18K)
Great BDC. It does keep growing!
S
Seeburto
Today, 11:06 AM
Premium
Comments (3.94K)
I don't disagree, but I find it hard to buy when it is already at recent highs.
E
Edgar Lambert
Today, 11:10 AM
Premium
Comments (14)
@Seeburto same
b
bayfieldcounty1972
Today, 11:11 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (473)
@Seeburto But what if it keeps climbing?
elliot_mllr profile picture
elliot_mllr
Today, 11:13 AM
Premium
Comments (7K)
@Seeburto :
Buy the yield.
Elliot Miller
