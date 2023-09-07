Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kratos Defense & Security: Steller Performance Comes At A Price

Overlooked Opportunities profile picture
Overlooked Opportunities
112 Followers

Summary

  • Kratos Defense & Security offers cost-effective combat drones that enhance the capabilities of manned fighter jets.
  • The company has shown progress in its Tactical Drone segment and has potential support from the Air Force.
  • Kratos reported an impressive Q2 2023 and has a diverse backlog and bid proposal pipeline, indicating future growth opportunities.
  • Despite positive operational metrics, Kratos appears overvalued compared to Aerospace and Defense peers.

Advanced Combat Aerial Vehicle Drone Flying Over Clouds.

yucelyilmaz/iStock via Getty Images

Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) presents an intriguing investment proposition, particularly for those looking to tap into the Department of Defense's evolving priorities. With the military's increasing importance and right-sizing budgets, there's a demand for cost-effective solutions. Capitalizing on

This article was written by

Overlooked Opportunities profile picture
Overlooked Opportunities
112 Followers
I have professional experience in Corporate FP&A, Treasury, and Asset Management at a large U.S. bank and an MBA in finance. Using a fundamental-based investment approach, I aim to find companies that will outperform the market over a multi-year time horizon. My insights stem from research of financial statements, valuation analysis, industry tailwinds, and overlooked details in annual reports. Recommendations are for research purposes only and not investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

a
aurora703
Today, 12:16 PM
Comments (116)
Great stock! The company has great performance and growth prospects. Definitely a buyout candidate and well worth any premium in stock price!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.