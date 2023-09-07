Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kraft Heinz: A Broken Business Model With Saturated Brands

Sep. 07, 2023 12:28 PM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)1 Comment
Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.74K Followers

Summary

  • Kraft Heinz Company's stock has had a negative total return of 26.07% since its merger nearly 8 years ago.
  • The company's core brands are not showing consistent organic growth and have reached a point of saturation in key markets.
  • Kraft Heinz is overvalued and has significant debt, making it a risky investment with limited potential for growth.
Food Giants Kraft And Heinz To Merge

Scott Olson

Iconic brands don't always translate into good investments. While companies with strong labels often have high levels of profitability, investing is about the future, not the past, and most top brands eventually reach a point of saturation.

Two of the

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.74K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
Springbank1967
Today, 1:00 PM
Premium
Comments (33)
I like the company. I am holding tight.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.