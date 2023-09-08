David Becker

Investment thesis

My first two calls about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock worked well, outperforming the broader market since the articles went live.

The stock significantly underperformed Nvidia (NVDA) this year, but that means that the valuation is still very attractive despite a year-to-date rally. The first half of 2023 was challenging for the company due to the weak PC market, but several indicators tell me that the worst is in the rearview window. The company's solid profitability and fortress balance sheet enabled it to continue investing heavily in innovation even during the double-digit revenue decline. The company's investments were aimed at the improvement of well-known offerings as well as expansion into the generative artificial intelligence ("AI") market, which requires more powerful chipsets. The company has promising new offerings to address the hot generative AI domain and the solid history of success gives a high level of conviction that the company is able to succeed in new ventures as well. All in all, I reiterate my "Strong buy" rating for AMD.

Recent developments

AMD reported its latest quarter's earnings on August 1, when the company topped consensus estimates. Revenue declined 18% YoY and was flat sequentially.

Despite a notable revenue decline in the last two quarters, the quarterly gross margin of 49.5% is still far from its all-time high. The operating margin was almost zero in Q2, but it was mostly due to the increased R&D to revenue ratio and not due to the spike in SG&A. Despite experiencing headwinds, the company's fortress balance sheet enables the company to continue reinvesting about a quarter of its sales in innovation. I like the company's strong and consistent commitment to innovation, even in the current uncertain environment.

The upcoming quarter's earnings are scheduled for release on November 1. Quarterly revenue of $5.7 billion indicates a 2.3% YoY growth, which is in line with the company's expectations shared during the Q1 2023 earnings call that revenue will rebound in the second half of 2023. What is also crucial to me is that the adjusted EPS is expected to return to $0.67, which would be flat YoY.

I like that the company continues investing heavily in innovation even amid the current challenging environment. For me, this indicates firm confidence in favorable secular trends for AMD. A rich track record of success suggests that if the management did not see an opportunity to build long-term value, it would have cut on R&D spending instead. Indeed, the rapidly increasing penetration of AI-powered solutions for both businesses and individuals requires much more hardware and computing power. AMD is well-positioned to benefit from the favorable AI secular trend by offering the market a comprehensive set of hardware. The company recently introduced its new generative AI accelerator. Given AMD's strong track record of successful product launches, this accelerator can become a solid competitor to Nvidia's offerings which currently dominate the generative AI domain.

The near-term outlook also looks positive to me, despite the overall challenging environment. The first half's revenue of AMD suffered significantly from a weak PC market, which the company believes has bottomed in Q1. Lenovo, the world's largest PC maker, also shared the opinion recently, that the worst is over for the PC market. It is also important to emphasize that during the latest Deutsche Bank Technology Conference, Jean Hu, the CFO shared his vision regarding potential tailwinds for the PC industry in 2024:

Second half seasonally typically, PC is better. And next year, you do have a Windows 10 end-of-life and potentially the AI applications that will help the refresh cycle. So we are quite optimistic about the PC and the client business, the inventory, and the sell-through have been normalized.

To conclude, I believe that the company has done quite well during this year's first-half turmoil, and its substantial investments in R&D during this short-term crisis make it now well-positioned to absorb the PC market recovery together with secular trends related to Generative AI.

Valuation update

The stock delivered a massive 70% rally year-to-date, significantly outperforming the broader U.S. market and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX). Seeking Alpha Quant assigns the stock an average "C-" valuation grade, meaning the stock is approximately fairly valued. From my point of view, I think that comparisons to the sector median and historical averages are mixed and do not give us a clear picture.

To make it more clear, I want to simulate the discounted cash flow [DCF] approach. I use a 10% WACC for discounting. Eleven percent is a TTM FCF (free cash flow) ex-SBC (stock-based compensation) margin, which I consider fair enough to use for my base year. I expect the FCF margin to expand by one percentage point yearly as the business scales up further. I have revenue consensus estimates available up to fiscal year 2027. For the years beyond, I implemented a 12.2% CAGR.

According to my DCF analysis, the stock is still about 23% undervalued despite a massive year-to-date rally. It is also important to emphasize that the company's $3 billion net cash position positively affects the fair value, but I exclude it from calculations to be more conservative.

Risks to consider

The stock market sentiment has deteriorated notably over several recent weeks. The reasons are on the surface: the downgrade of the U.S. credit rating, the Fed's ongoing hawkish rhetoric, and the deteriorating credit ratings with negative shifts in outlook for some major regional banks. All these factors do not favor growth stocks, because they ultimately lead to higher interest rates, which undermines the discounted values of future cash flows. Therefore, it might be challenging for AMD's stock to go up toward its fair value in the near term. That said, investors should be ready to stomach short-term volatility and be long-term-minded.

The semiconductor industry is one of the hottest this year after Nvidia's stock price more than tripled in 2023 due to optimism regarding the potentially skyrocketing demand as a result of rapid generative AI adoption. I have a firm conviction that NVDA is significantly overvalued, even considering its historically generous valuations.

That said, there is a high risk that Nvidia investors might see a substantial stock price correction in the near term. Since it is by far the biggest semiconductor company in the world, from the market cap perspective, investors might start selling off smaller names like AMD as well. When such a risk exists, I believe that dollar averaging would be the best option for long-term investors.

Bottom line

To conclude, AMD is still a "Strong buy." The stock is very attractively valued even after a massive year-to-date rally. Nvidia has been dominating the generative AI field, but I think that AMD's new offerings are able to compete with the leader and gain its market share. Many shreds of evidence show that the crisis in the global PC markets has bottomed out and the recovery will start in the second half of this year. Given the company's consistently strong commitment to innovation even in the two straight challenging quarters makes it well-positioned to benefit from the rebound in global PC shipments.