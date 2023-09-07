Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Corning Incorporated (GLW) Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 07, 2023 11:59 AM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.42K Followers

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference Call September 7, 2023 8:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeffrey Evenson - Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Asiya Merchant - Citigroup Inc.

Asiya Merchant

Asiya Merchant here, I work with the Citi Research team, looking at hardware and the components name. Really glad to have Corning here. Jeff Evenson here. He's the Chief Strategy Officer here at Corning as well as Corning's IR is here. Just quick because this is being audio webcast. This event is just for Citi's investors and clients only, no media. So if you're from the press, please disconnect.

And Jeff is going to kick it off here with some opening remarks. We will take – this is fireside, so I have a list of questions we can go through. If you do have any questions, please raise your hand. Somebody here will bring a mic just so that we can accurately catch the question and the response.

So with that, I'll turn it over to Jeff. Thank you, Jeff.

Jeffrey Evenson

Well, thanks, Asiya, and good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be here today. Just a reminder, I will be making forward-looking statements and you should check out our SEC filings to see the many reasons why actual results may differ from my perspectives that I share today.

Before we get to Asiya's Q&A, I'd like to provide a brief overview of our long-term value creation model. Then I'll walk through the priorities we've established in the short-term to keep our model on track. Our long-term strategy is built on a complimentary set of technical capabilities in three core technologies: glass science, ceramics science and optical physics, and four proprietary manufacturing and engineering platforms that turn these technical capabilities into products that move the world forward. We are

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.