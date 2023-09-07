Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VOO: It's Better To Be Roughly Right Than Precisely Wrong

Brett Ashcroft Green
Summary

  • The article discusses my favorite ETFs and self-indexing strategies for investment in this unsure environment.
  • Nicholas Taleb's Fooled By Randomness is a great introspective book I like to use to check my hubris.
  • Time in the market always trumps timing the market, but be sure to protect your downside with diversification.
Warship Sailing The Sea At Dawn

imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

Watch your 6

The market has an odd feel to it. We know rates are high, we know the FED is trying to fight inflation. Yet despite all of this, the market has traded higher this year in the face of several what should

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, SPY, SCHD, DIA, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. The author is not a licensed financial advisor, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), or any other financial professional. The content presented in this article is based on the author's personal opinions, research, and experiences, and it may not be suitable for your specific financial situation or needs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Simak242
Today, 2:02 PM
Cool reading, thanks. But do you really know any person, who is holding VOO for 30 years and does never touch it? I don't:-)))
HenryBL
Today, 1:42 PM
Thank you for the article which should be on the reading list for any new investor; I wish I had read it before I started investing trying to pick winners and invested in companies at elevated prices due to FOMO. I’ve just sold Amazon, Google and Microsoft shares and plan to plough into VOO and SCHD and hold forever. Of course, your argument is dependent on the S&P continuing its onwards and upwards march over the long term. I cannot see any reason why not until demographics in US turn negative or the USD loses its international role (based on old data I quickly googled looks like around 40% of US equity is owned by foreign investors).
Brett Ashcroft Green
Today, 1:52 PM
@HenryBL As a proud owner of Amazon, Google and Microsoft as well, those were three names that I wouldn't have purchased if not for the tech crash last year, at which point I went in full throttle for a bit. I think you'll do very well holding on to VOO and SCHD as your core. I've only been confident enough to make all my single name picks knowing that VOO was my back up centerpiece. Graham's advice of being at least 70-80% diversified mutual funds (no ETFs at that time) is still a great piece of advice. My allocation is more on the order of 50-50 at the moment after the rise in some of the concentrated names I was able to pick up during the last dips, but am now focused on evening that back out with more broad based buys of index funds and self-indexing strategies. All the best and thank you for your comment.
HenryBL
Today, 2:01 PM
@Brett Ashcroft Green Thanks for the reply. I only bought big tech names since April/May so had less upside and given the uncertainty - and belief that I should be far more weighted to index funds - I decided to book the profit and put into the two ETFs. However, my overall portfolio is strongly eschewed to individual medium and long term corporate and government bonds with a yield to maturity on average close to 6% to guarantee as much as its possible to do so enough income to semi retire in a couple of years and with the income I earn from part time work can put into the ETFs (and a little into very high growth, smaller companies).
Pippy54
Today, 1:28 PM
John Bogle would be proud of this article.
Brett Ashcroft Green
Today, 1:38 PM
@Pippy54 Much appreciated. I hope so, I owe him a lot.
