Tesla: Overvalued Car Company - Likely To Face Further Margin Deterioration

Sep. 07, 2023 1:14 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)F, GM, BYDDF, BYDDY10 Comments
Sapphire Wealth Insights
Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s dwindling margins emphasize its identity as an automaker, refuting the claims of staunch supporters that it deserves a different valuation. Tesla begins to face the hurdles of traditional car companies, including supply chain disruptions, cyclical business patterns, and heightened competition.
  • Thorough examination, including both relative and fundamental valuations through an in-depth DCF, exposes Tesla's current share price as unsustainable. Even if we overlook the margin situation, it remains significantly overvalued.
  • Elon Musk's unpredictable actions and statements, particularly on social media, introduce an additional layer of risk. His disregard for shareholder concerns and potential political associations could impact the company's success.

Introduction

In 2023, Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock, has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. With a staggering 130% year-to-date increase, it has outperformed the S&P 500's (SP500) modest 17% rise. Even more astonishing, Tesla's shares have soared from

Sapphire Wealth Insights
As an economics student with an unwavering passion for financial markets, I embarked on my investment journey at a very early age, amassing over 6 years of invaluable experience in the dynamic world of finance. During this time, I have delved deep into various aspects of investing, honing my skills in crafting robust investment theses and conducting thorough company valuations. Analyzing financial statements, including income statements, cash flow statements, and balance sheets, has become second nature to me. My primary focus is to provide insightful and intelligent investment guidance, always presenting honest and candid reviews of potential opportunities. While I consider myself fairly well-versed in certain sectors and industries, including pharma and biotech due to my successful discoveries in the past, my coverage extends to various other sectors as well. My commitment lies in presenting fresh perspectives and offering unbiased opinions, regardless of the industry. I am particularly drawn to value opportunities that stem from market misjudgments based on fundamentals or companies with predictable near-future income streams. Through my articles, I strive to share my experiences and knowledge with ETFs, funds, bonds, and stocks, providing valuable information to both seasoned investors and newcomers alike. My ultimate goal is to empower readers to make informed and prudent investment decisions, recognizing that my opinion serves as one small piece in the mosaic of each individual's ultimate investment strategy.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information provided in this equity analysis article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. The author of this article (hereinafter referred to as "the Author") is not a licensed financial advisor or registered investment advisor. The Author has prepared this article based on publicly available information, financial data, and their own research. While the Author strives to provide accurate and up-to-date information, they make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article. The Author disclaims any liability for any investment decisions made based on the information provided in this article. Conflict of Interest Disclosure: The Author has no conflict of interest in writing this equity analysis article. At the time of writing, the Author does not own any shares, derivatives, or any other financial interest in the equity of the company under analysis. Additionally, the Author has not received any compensation from any individual or entity for writing this article, other than Seeking Alpha. Forward-Looking Statements: This article may contain forward-looking statements and projections based on the Author's assumptions and beliefs. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Author is not responsible for any reliance placed on such statements.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

W
WhiteGold
Today, 2:04 PM
Comments (26)
It’s too bad your studies of economics and the world of investment have resulted in you writing an article such as this one.
p
purewonka
Today, 1:56 PM
Comments (247)
TSLA shares are cheap. Buying monthly at these bargain prices. The cars are incidental, just a stepping stone. No one is buying TSLA because of the margins on cars. Greatest opportunity in the market.
uptick_rule_now profile picture
uptick_rule_now
Today, 1:51 PM
Premium
Comments (5.22K)
Hope margins go to zero or negative
C
Cdoctator
Today, 1:44 PM
Premium
Comments (189)
Apple has 50% revenue coming from iPhones. So it’s also a phone company. By this definition, nothing is to be argued for.
Be kind, Be wise, Be wealthy profile picture
Be kind, Be wise, Be wealthy
Today, 1:42 PM
Comments (374)
Tesla is the clear winner in the space and nothing should change that for a while. Today another 20K chargers with Hilton and partnerships just keep coming. Stock will rally hard once Cybertruck hits the market regardless if it should or not. Autonomous may even bypass the EV sector before it gets its true legs. Tesla, Cruise and Waymo will be the big players there. Tesla just starting using it's on chips which drives overall cost down and speeds up autonomous. They are smart to lower cost to get more distribution which captures credits and more importantly gives them more data and faster. It's a must own and hold stock for the future.
uptick_rule_now profile picture
uptick_rule_now
Today, 1:53 PM
Premium
Comments (5.22K)
@Be kind, Be wise, Be wealthy you just confirmed turdsla is a meme stick when you say stock will rise even if it should not when (if might be a better word) the ugly junk truck is released to prove how foolish people are
kowaco profile picture
kowaco
Today, 1:29 PM
Premium
Comments (18)
No one cares what you think. Come back when you know.
D
Dnmoney
Today, 1:26 PM
Premium
Comments (36)
Tesla bull here. Tesla will be at least $500 in 2025! I am buying more and more everyday. Whoever can’t stand the heat, get out of the way!
e
evant3e
Today, 1:17 PM
Comments (390)
Thank you for a great, well-thought out article.
c
christhebeast
Today, 1:17 PM
Premium
Comments (33)
Tesla is not a car company anymore lol
