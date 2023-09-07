Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Transocean: Registration Statement For Largest Shareholder No Reason To Worry - Buy

Sep. 07, 2023 1:28 PM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG)BORR, HLX, NE, PBR, SDRL, SMHI, TDW, VAL, VTDRF3 Comments
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Last week's registration statement has caused some flurry among investors with Transocean Ltd.'s largest shareholder, Frederik Mohn seemingly looking to dispose of some or even all its holdings in the company.
  • With Mr. Mohn's overall return on his investment in Transocean still negative and considering ongoing, strong industry conditions, I would be very surprised to see him selling shares anytime soon.
  • Assuming full conversion of the company's remaining exchangeable notes, Transocean would be required to issue 143.2 million new shares.
  • While the company has the option to settle the remaining exchangeable notes partially or even entirely in cash, the stock's stellar performance has resulted in required cash outlays becoming prohibitive.
  • With oil prices at their highest levels year-to-date and ongoing, strong demand for offshore drilling services, I would advise investors to look through the noise resulting from last week's shelf registration statement and potential, additional exchangeable notes conversions in the near future and use any major weakness to initiate or add to existing positions.

Transocean drillship and the Sugar Loaf

pabst_ell

Note:

I have covered Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

With oil prices at 10-month highs and ongoing, strong demand for offshore drilling and related support services, one

Comments (3)

j
jhMan10
Today, 1:37 PM
Comments (511)
Are you kidding me? Inverse interest rates are screaming recession and stocks at elevated levels. I’m not sure about this buy recommendation.
i
irongate
Today, 1:55 PM
Premium
Comments (962)
@jhMan10 even in recession oil demand will not get dinged that much. but thanks to ESG politics (or low hanging fruit already plucked) a lot of land drilling is being shut in.. have you seen land rig counts lately? even with $80/90 oil shale is not keeping up. projects going offshore and new capacity not coming online.
PapaWhisky profile picture
PapaWhisky
Today, 1:35 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.54K)
Any thoughts on the bonds, Henrik ?
