Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ZIM Integrated: Getting Risky But Holding The Stock Is Still Justified

True Orion profile picture
True Orion
1.44K Followers

Summary

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping's stock price has plummeted due to the decrease in container shipping rates caused by lagging demand.
  • Things are not expected to get better any time soon, as tonnage supply will outgrow demand at least throughout the first half of 2024.
  • ZIM has taken early steps towards operating a modern and cost efficient fleet, which will help them slow down their already enormous cash burn.
  • ZIM is not expected to pay dividends for at least a few quarters ahead, while their debt metrics are expected to deteriorate.
  • Holding the stock at this price point seems like a reasonable option. Selling covered calls against the long position can provide some of the income that investors lost due to the dividend cut.

Red cargo containers with empty blank text for advertising mockup template on crane in depot warehouse with sky background. Business industrial and transportation concept. 3D illustration rendering

Shutter2U

You've got to love ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM). The company entered the U.S. stock exchange two years ago, at a timing that many companies would envy. After the COVID-19 pandemic, container shipping rates had reached enormous levels, leading the share price to

This article was written by

True Orion profile picture
True Orion
1.44K Followers
True Orion is comprised of two notions. Orion, the ancient mythical hunter, and truth. The neverending pursuit for truth. This is my motto. I believe that knowledge is key to achieving oversized returns in a financial as well as in a personal level. As a private investor, with a real estate investment educational background and with more than 15 years of investing experience in the real estate and stock market, I can tell you that. Here in SA, I provide my readers with articles regarding specific stocks, or market analysis. My main focus is in REITs, shipping and value/growth smallcap stocks. Megacaps (usually) leave me tremendously indifferent. The purpose of my articles is to express my ideas and get them tested by reality, while at the same time gain additional knowledge throughout the process. As I said above, the notion of the neverending pursuit of truth is hidden behind True Orion. If you like my content, don't forget to follow me, like, share and comment. As a contributor affiliated with SA, signing up for the SA's premium annual subscription plan by clicking here, you are supporting my efforts even more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was written for information purposes only. You should not, in any case, take the contents of this article to be an urge to buy, hold or sell securities. Always perform your own research before investing in the stock market. In addition to the long position in ZIM, I have also sold ZIM calls against these shares.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

John_III_XVI profile picture
John_III_XVI
Today, 3:18 PM
Comments (1.6K)
Loving ZIM? That is completely the wrong way to invest. Emotions should never be a reason to invest. Could be the one reason along with shortsightedness & greed that so many ZIM investors are now under water & trapped. They may say they are long but they would gladly sell at $25 now. Hindsight being perfect & all.

If you are trapped losing multiple of 10's of dollars even with the collected divs minus costs & taxes, then hold or not. Proper investing dictates a stop loss strategy that would have resulted in selling long before now. IMHO this was a great stock for swing trading. I made a fortune. Definitely not so much for long traders. If they ever get close to $25 again it may take 5 to 50 years with almost no divs. Pennies compared to COVID era.

I say sell & use the cash to recover with something else. If your "love" is truly genuine you can always buy ZIM back at $10 & $5 as it continues an inevitable decline. 2025 or later is my best guess for even small reversals. I rate ZIM as a watch; do not buy or hold. It will get cheaper as it now sets new 52 week lows.

Caveat emptor. Article was detailed in stating every reason I have not to buy or hold. Thank you. ;>)
alchemist11 profile picture
alchemist11
Today, 2:48 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.3K)
I see absolutely no reason to hold this stock now. It's not as though holding it while it languishes for the next 2 years gives you any future leverage. Once upon a time I held alot of shares and made a small fortune in dividends when others were ragging on the stock and sat on the sidelines, but why now????!?!?! I can find other places much better to put my money to work. At some point in time, it will recover, and I'll get back in but now, no.
Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 2:35 PM
Comments (17.31K)
@True Orion
Thanks for ZIM update.
Still holding my small position at $25.26.
Not buying nor selling.
Holding for recovery.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.