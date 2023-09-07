Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Evercore ISI Semiconductor & Semiconductor Equipment Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 07, 2023 1:09 PM ETWestern Digital Corporation (WDC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.42K Followers

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Evercore ISI Semiconductor & Semiconductor Equipment Conference September 7, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Goeckeler - Chief Executive Officer

Wissam Jabre - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

C.J. Muse - Evercore ISI

Unidentified Company Representative

Perfect. Good morning, everyone. Wish you this good morning. I hope you all are doing well. I'm really delighted to have with us Western Digital today, and we have David Goeckeler, the Chief Executive Officer; and Wissam Jabre, the Chief Financial Officer from Western Digital. We also have Peter over there sitting from the IR team to make sure we all stay honest.

I guess, before we kick it off, I'm going to turn it to Wissam to read some of the safe harbor statements.

Wissam Jabre

Good morning, everyone, and great technology here. Thanks for having us. It's good to be. Let me first start with -- we will be making forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and expectations, and I ask you to refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC for more information on risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We will also be making references to non-GAAP financials and a reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found on our website.

Question-and-Answer Session

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect. Thank you. All right. So Kirk and I, Kirk and I will just kick this off with a few questions. We'll stop in the middle, if anyone has any questions in the audience, feel free to jump in at that point. I guess, maybe before I kick off into all the questions, David, I know you can't talk much about the strategic review that you have underway.

But maybe you can just

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.