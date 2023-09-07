C3.ai, Inc.: Not Spectacular Enough (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- C3.ai, Inc. stock is falling after the company announced plans to invest more in branding their AI software, prolonging ongoing losses.
- The company has a large cash balance and positive operating cash flows, but the market is unlikely to reward investments without corresponding revenue growth.
- The stock is expensive with no appeal until the EV/FY24 sales multiple dips closer to 5x due to the limited growth.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »
The enterprise artificial intelligence ("AI") software business continues to struggle to gain momentum based on the fiscal Q1 results from C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI), unlike AI GPU chips. The stock is falling in after-hours due to the company forecasting investing more in the business and prolonging ongoing losses. My investment thesis is Bearish on the stock due to the company needing to boost investing in AI in order to generate superior growth.
Nothing Spectacular
C3.ai reported FQ1'24 numbers after the close. The consensus analyst estimates weren't for anything spectacular, and the enterprise AI software company delivered a slight beat:
The company delivered nearly 11% sales growth for a stock trading at 12x revenue targets. C3.ai shifted to an enterprise software consumption model last year limiting growth in the short term, but investors were expecting some boosts in growth targets, with the stock soaring into the $30s and peaking at nearly $50 back in June.
The company announced 20 new customer agreements in the quarter and 8 related to the C3 Generative AI product. The product was launched in March 2023 and the company has a pipeline of supposedly 140+ qualified enterprise AI opportunities.
C3.ai is in a void where customers transferred to the consumption model still aren't producing more revenue yet with up to another year before the new model explodes to the upside. In addition, the enterprise AI product sales cycle still takes a lengthy amount of time with limited deals actually signed at only 12 deals now nearly 6 months after the product was launched.
The problem here is that these generative AI deals are only for $250,000 over a 12-week pilot period. The 8 new generative AI deals signed in FQ1 would only amount to $2 million in quarterly revenues.
Investing Again
C3.ai announced plans to invest further into the generative AI opportunity in a major disappointment to investors wanting the company to turn profitable. The company projects a massive opportunity in AI, but the sales cycle remains lengthy with a pilot program that lasts 3 months after signing up a new enterprise to try out the software products.
The worst part of the additional investments is the focus on sales, marketing, and branding. The real potential in AI software is creating a better product that doesn't require major branding to attract customers.
C3.ai maintained FY24 revenue guidance at $295 to $320 million, but the non-GAAP loss surged to between $70 and $100 million for a nearly 30% negative operating margin. The updated guidance boosts the yearly loss by $20 million to $25 million above the target from just last quarter.
The enterprise AI software company is pushing out the goal to be profitable by FQ4'24. C3.ai has a large cash balance of $810 million and the company generated positive operating cash flows in FQ1.
The company can definitely afford to invest aggressively in the massive generative AI software opportunity, but the market just isn't likely to reward those investments without further signs of revenue growth. The FQ2 guidance projects upwards of 20% sales growth in the current quarter ending in October, but the yearly guidance doesn't project the 20% growth being sustainable.
C3.ai consistently beats analyst estimates, but the beats aren't very large. The stock is just too expensive at 12x analyst FY24 revenue targets at $306 million.
Using a final FY24 revenue target of just $310 million, the stock should trade in the following ranges with investors looking to buy C3.ai at the lower end of the range:
- 5x EV/FY24 revenues of $310M = $20.
- 8x EV/FY24 revenue of $310M = $28.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that C3.ai stock continues to not reach the accelerated revenue targets expected by the market. The stock isn't attractive any longer at ~$30, with the limited growth rates and the expectation for far larger losses in FY24 due to investing in branding, not higher software development costs for generative AI products.
Down at $20, C3.ai provides a better risk/reward scenario where an investor could actually profit from generative AI pilot deals turning into large contracts and existing enterprise software consumption deals finally ramping up to exceed prior subscription revenue levels. The stock just doesn't trade at the right price for the present opportunity.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial.
This article was written by
Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)