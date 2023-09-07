Adam Berry

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer, VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) has grabbed the attention of mainstream media following the company's surprising entry into the US stock market. Euphoria surrounding its stock price seem to be at odds with the potential of the company, raising questions about its soaring valuation and the sustainability of its business model.

A Meteoric Rise to Fame

VinFast Auto made its debut on the stock market through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) and witnessed an astonishing 800% spike in value. This surge propelled the company's market cap beyond $200 billion, positioning it as the third-largest car company trading in the US, surpassed only by Tesla and Toyota.

The shares then underwent a swift correction, leaving the company with a still-considerable valuation of approximately $68 billion. Incredibly, this means VinFast is still the third-largest automaker on US exchanges with a market cap that is greater than Ford, General Motors and Rivian.

Reality Check

The steep valuation gives the impression of a market leader, but sales figures tell a different story. According to the Financial Times, VinFast Auto managed to sell only 7,400 vehicles last year. Since June, a mere 137 vehicles have been registered in the US. Even with an optimistic target of 50,000 sales this year, VinFast pales in comparison to industry giants. For perspective, Tesla delivered 1.3 million electric vehicles last year, while the Chinese competitor NIO rolled out 122,000.

Financial Health

Delving deeper into VinFast's financials reveals more concerns. Based on financial filings and the company's SPAC presentation, the company's recent records show a loss of $2.3 billion over the last twelve months, with an alarming negative free cash flow nearing $3 billion. Despite generating revenue of $540 million over the last 12 months, VinFast's valuation stands at a jaw-dropping 130 times sales.

Their balance sheet also depicts a precarious situation. At the time of the SPAC the company's reserves stood at a paltry $159 million, a sum that's bound to deplete quickly given their cash burn rate. It's evident that external funding, either from the market or its parent company, Vingroup, will soon become a necessity. The company's financial journey has already been supported by its parent conglomerate, Vingroup, which has invested heavily in it, totaling nearly US$12.3 billion, including personal funds from founder Pham Nhat Vuong. (Note: these figures have been converted from Vietnamese Dong to US dollars, so exact numbers may be slightly off).

Quality Concerns and Market Acceptance

The challenges don't end with finances. Critics have repeatedly flagged VinFast for selling EVs that are overpriced and of subpar quality. Such concerns became undeniable when VinFast had to recall all 999 of its SUVs in the US due to software malfunctions. These malfunctions had to do with the vehicle's central touchscreen and were a potential safety risk as it would be unable to deliver critical safety messages.

Some reviews for the VF8 have been downright scathing. Here's what Scott Evans of MotorTrend had to say:

Put the VF8 in reverse to back out of a spot, and the whole car shudders violently. The parking brake doesn't release until you step on the accelerator, and once you do, there's no hold function, so you'd better keep Creep mode engaged so it's always sending power to the motors. Disable Creep, and the car will roll away in gear. I nearly rolled backward into another car at an intersection like someone learning to drive stick.

The company is ambitiously investing in a new manufacturing plant in North Carolina, slated to begin operations in 2025. This raises a critical question around VinFast's future. How can the company stoke enough US demand for its vehicles given current skepticism about their quality?

Stock Market Failure

The question remains: how did a company with such concerning fundamentals achieve such a high valuation? A closer look at the stock dynamics offers a relatively straightforward explanation.

A mere 1% of VinFast shares were floated on the Nasdaq, with the lion's share retained by billionaire founder Pham Nhat Vuong. Such a limited float can significantly amplify stock price movements, especially in the absence of short positions.

With very few shares available to borrow, it's almost impossible to short the stock. Additionally, those who want to short the stock face prohibitive costs, further limiting corrective market actions. There's no free lunch on Wall Street and this is another example.

And this phenomenon isn't unprecedented. Last year, Hong Kong's AMTD Digital experienced a similar surge, skyrocketing in value to over $300 billion, a move that amounted to a price increase of over 20,000%. But it didn't take long for fundamental value to prevail. AMTD Digital stock quickly reversed its gains and today holds a market cap of only $1 billion.

Bright Spots Developing

Despite the risks with VFS, it's worth highlighting some positive elements. Notably, VinFast has four EV models on the road (on a par with Tesla) and has at least sold enough vehicles to bring in a decent chunk of revenue -- around $540 million by our calculations. VinFast has leading market share in Vietnam and a current manufacturing capacity of 300,000 vehicles puts it ahead of fellow automakers Rivian, Polestar and Lucid.

And while VinFast's cars have had their fair share of criticism amongst mainstream auto publications, not everyone is negative. Some consumer reviews have been much more favorable. One consumer said:

I don't think people are really understanding what VinFast has and what they offer... this VF9 is freaking amazing. For one, a big SUV you don't really see that often, especially in [the] EV space. You have Rivian and that's pretty much it. What they offer is really compelling and it's really good quality.

Another customer said:

I was really impressed. It was quiet. It's comfortable. It handled well.

Consumers especially like the value for money on offer. Although the shares look overvalued to me right now, it would be unwise to write the business off entirely.

Don't Underestimate This Founder

Similarly, billionaire founder Pham Nhat Vuong possesses an unnatural amount of tenacity and drive. This is a man who has gone from selling instant noodles in Ukraine to becoming Vietnam's richest person.

Vingroup has evolved into a $39-billion behemoth in real estate and hospitality, which also runs extensive non-profit initiatives. There are luxury resorts, amusement parks, residential complexes and shopping centers. The conglomerate also operates Vinschool, the country's largest K-12 non-profit educational system, and VinUni, a private university with an opulent campus.

The chairman expanded into public transit, launching non-profit VinBus in Hanoi when he disagreed with the city's branding of his electric buses. VinFast was founded in 2017 and quickly released three vehicles, including reworked BMW models.

International Risks

And yet there appears no shortage of risks to consider for investors. Challenges similar to China's real estate downturn, such as a credit crunch, are emerging in Vietnam. Excessive borrowing in early 2022 led to a liquidity squeeze that caused many banks to hike lending and deposit rates in a bid to accumulate capital. Year-on-year credit growth stood at 3.15%, significantly below the projected 14-15% annual target. This led to declining property values in 2022 and uncompleted projects. Investors then bailed from Vietnamese property stocks after a police investigation into real estate tycoon Truong My Lan. Truong My Lan was accused of illegally issuing bonds to raise investment capital.

The State Bank of Vietnam has reduced interest rates four times this year in an effort to prevent a sharper downturn. Property prices (and the currency) seem to have stabilized, but they remain well below their peak. The moves speak to how quickly things can turn in Vietnam and the extra risks that investors might actually be exposed to with VFS.

Notably, Vinhomes recently liquidated US$1.5 billion in assets to a Singaporean entity, raising alarms about the financial health of Vingroup's most lucrative division. If things turn sour for Vingroup's property assets, that could spell disaster for VinFast Auto's funding plans.

Legal issues compound Vingroup's challenges. Pham Nhat Vuong, missed significant events like the North Carolina event and the Nasdaq IPO. Rumors suggest he may be under governmental scrutiny, with his passport being seized, though these are officially denied. It's hard not to make comparisons between these developments and what happened with China's CCP and Alibaba's Jack Ma. Again, there may be evidence of stabilization, but it simply reveals more risk that investors don't need to take.

VinFast's Road Ahead

VinFast's ambitious goals, set against a backdrop of financial fragility, suggest a perilous journey ahead. With only $160 million in cash, covering operating expenses and investments, let alone turning a profit, it seems a daunting challenge. Not to mention the additional risk from exposure to the volatile Vietnamese dong (VND), which has an exchange rate of 24,085 to $1 and the Vietnamese economy itself.

At this point, it's worth noting VinFast's valuation versus its peers. NIO has a market cap of $17.33 billion on TTM revenue of $6.7 billion. Lucid has a market of $14.3 billion on TTM revenue of $753 million. Polestar has a market cap of $7 billion on TTM revenue of $2.7 billion. As such, VinFast's current enterprise value of $70 billion likely has another 80% of downside ahead (at least). VinFast Auto's story serves as a cautionary tale about the disparity between stock market mechanics and underlying fundamentals.