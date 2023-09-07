Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CrowdStrike: Fundamentally Strong

Sep. 07, 2023 2:32 PM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)1 Comment
Penny Stocks Today
Summary

  • CrowdStrike has achieved profitability for the second consecutive quarter.
  • CrowdStrike management expects to achieve 36% growth for FY 2024.
  • I don't see CrowdStrike as overvalued compared to its peers in the cybersecurity sector.
Hardware security concept. Digital shield firewall with central computer processor and futuristic circuit board

Thesis

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) posted positive Q2 FY24 earnings and raised its FY24 revenue guidance to $3.036 billion, which represents a 36% YoY growth. While it may appear that the company is overvalued compared to other cybersecurity companies, I don't share that sentiment, since

Seeburto
Today, 2:53 PM
Thanks for article on one of my holdings. Seems like they are humming.
