Toyota Surpasses GM In Sales in US For First Time

Few corporate stories are as compelling as the post World War II rise of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from the maker of knitting looms to a regional automaker to an admired global automotive leader. In 2022 Toyota was the top seller of vehicles worldwide for the third straight year.

Over six decades Toyota surpassed giants like General Motors Co. (GM), Ford Motor Co. (F), and Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY). GM, once a global No. 1 and highly admired, lost its way and was reborn as a business school case study for how corporate dynamism can degenerate into stasis and, finally, failure.

Toyota, especially current chairman and family scion Akio Toyoda, remains only too aware that "big company disease" can infect any great business at any time.

Explanations abroad

At a press conference Wednesday in Munich, Julie Hamp, a Toyota executive who works closely with Mr. Toyoda, explained to reporters that her boss' focus (now that he has relinquished the CEO role to Koji Sato) is shifting toward the future and how to forestall complacency or stasis; he thinks less, Hamp said, about preserving the company's edge by holding on to policies, lessons, products, and habits that led to past success. Instead, he looks ahead.

Akio (Toyota)

One of Mr. Toyoda's forward-looking tactics is the company's sponsorship since 2017 of Toyota Ventures, a San Francisco-based fund that has invested in 70 startups and other early-stage companies, increasing its exposure to about $500 million from its initial $100 million six year ago. Though the fund is too small to have a significant impact on the company's financial performance, it's meant to signal internally and externally that Toyota defines mobility as far more than passenger cars and trucks.

Toyota, for example, has grown to be the biggest external investor in Joby Aviation, a maker of battery-powered vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that is headed toward commercialization in 2025. Toyota is helping Joby design its manufacturing processes - and may gain a few tips about lightweight materials, part design and batteries from Joby.

Capturing the spirit

As Toyota explains on its website, its venture capital company is looking to locate and rekindle the same "spirit of innovation that inspired Toyota founder Kiichiro Toyoda and his team to devote themselves to transforming Toyota from a loom maker to an automotive manufacturer in the 1930s."

Jim Adler, a founder and general partner of Toyota Ventures, told reporters in Munich that "big company disease is definitely a topic of conversation" within the automaker.

Another Toyota effort at averting stagnation is Woven by Toyota Inc., a subsidiary created to manage mobility software and technologies. Woven Capital, an $800 million fund, invests in mobility and autonomous driving technologies that might appear in the automaker's products. Together, Woven and Toyota Ventures reflect a corporate culture eager to avoid a "not-invented here" mindset that has caused many companies - even the most successful ones - to stumble suddenly and unexpectedly because they failed to innovate or notice changing trends.

As cars and other mobility devices become less mechanical and more digital and electronic, Toyota aims to making software development - once a domain mainly of its suppliers - to be a core competence. Accordingly, Toyota on Thursday announced a corporate reorganization and the creation of a new Software Development Center - replacing an earlier "Connected Company" initiative.

Former chief engineer of midsize vehicles, Akihiro Sarada, was named president of Software Development. Several other executives were named to new posts in Software Development. Hajime Kumabe, formerly CEO of J-QuAD DYNAMICS, was named CEO of Woven City, replacing James Kuffner.

Software Is King

The reorganization appears intended to turbo-charge Toyota's software expertise at a moment when the automobile industry is undergoing rapid change toward automated driving features and the development of so-called SDVs - software-defined vehicles. With SDVs, automakers are contemplating paid subscriptions for features - such as automated driving or cruise control - that can be delivered for a fee to a car's owner via over-the-air software updates, as has become common with mobile phones. It's already happening at Tesla.

For potential investors, a key question should be whether Toyota management can maintain the company's leadership in the industry - or will the tweaks to its organization fall short and fail to prevent what befell so many others from Kmart to Xerox to Kodak?

As Toyota recovers from the semiconductor shortage that hit the industry, the latest profit results (per Macrotrends) are impressive:

Toyota net income for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, was $9.573B , a 68.73% increase year-over-year.

, a year-over-year. Toyota net income for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $22.039B , a 3.63% decline year-over-year.

, a year-over-year. Toyota annual net income for 2023 was $18.14B , a 28.49% decline from 2022.

, a from 2022. Toyota annual net income for 2022 was $25.366B , a 20.19% increase from 2021.

, a from 2021. Toyota annual net income for 2021 was $21.105B, a 10.49% increase from 2020.

Likewise, from a revenue standpoint (per Macrotrends):

Toyota's revenue for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, was $76.992B , a 17.76% increase year-over-year.

, a year-over-year. Toyota's revenue for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $286.552B , a 5.18% increase year-over-year.

, a year-over-year. Toyota's annual revenue for 2023 was $274.942B , a 1.55% decline from 2022.

, a from 2022. Toyota's annual revenue for 2022 was $279.278B , a 9.17% increase from 2021.

, a from 2021. Toyota's annual revenue for 2021 was $255.817B, a 7.1% decline from 2020.

Most importantly, TM shares for the past five years have performed well on a total return basis, especially compared with the shares of its peer group.

TM Total Return Metrics

TOTAL RETURN TTM

24.61%

TOTAL RETURN 3Y

37.24%

TOTAL RETURN 5Y

50.55%

CAGR TTM

12.05%

CAGR 3Y

10.38%

CAGR 5Y

7.81%

For perspective, the total return performance of SPY, an ETF that tracks the S&P 500:

SPY Total Return Metrics

TTM TOTAL RETURN

15.63%

3Y TOTAL RETURN

39.58%

5Y TOTAL RETURN

67.88%

Having observed Toyota closely for many years, having followed its stock - and having invested in shares - I can testify that it remains one of the truly remarkable corporations of the last half-century.

The company has an admirable independence of mind, reflective in its refusal to bow to environmental critics who insist the company should promise to build only battery-powered cars - a strategy the company rejects with thoughtful counterarguments.

Mr. Toyoda and the company's executives are anything but smug or arrogant; and they are justified in their concern that the company could lose its way. It's still too early to know whether the organizational and other steps being taken can prevent future stumbles. The good news is that Toyota is thinking and doing something proactively. In the meantime, I can see no reason for changing my Buy recommendation.